Daniel Simonsen only comes through LA only every so often, but you shouldn’t miss one of the most original and unique voices in comedy right now whenever you can see it. Not only is Simonsen’s actual physical voice unique as he hails from Norway, but the angles in which Daniel takes to approach his comedy are also singular to him in such thoroughly funny way. There’s something so starkly dry and atypical about his delivery and cadence and that’s just skimming the surface of why and how he’s so damn funny.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO