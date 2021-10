Every year as we head into Enterprise Connect, I step back and think about what issues seem likely to dominate discussion, and what I’m hoping to learn from three days of breakout sessions, keynotes, and input from vendors and — most importantly — from enterprise decision-makers. With Enterprise Connect an all-virtual event this year, the process of gathering those impressions will be different, but I expect to finish the three days with some conclusions, and — as always — probably just as many new questions to consider.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO