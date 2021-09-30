Fish Bites: Big-Event Big Show

Putting it nicely, Charles Gully is a snake oil salesman. Just so people realize, there are spoilers coming if they don’t want to keep reading. If the trauma he discusses with Ace that happened to him at the age of 12 is true, then he’s made a hobby of cashing in on his own victimhood by assuming the world is a disgusting place and people willingly support this. That’s not entirely untrue really, but it also shows that Gully is the kind of guy that is willing to cash in on just about anything. Unfortunately, that gives him a serious edge since riling up a mob of people by giving them something to cheer for due to the shock value of it isn’t all that difficult obviously. Like it or not, there are things that people are willing to pay to see, and it’s a truth in entertainment as well as real life. Folks will pay for sex, even if all they can do is look, and they’ll pay to be shocked, amazed, disgusted, and horrified, so long as there are performers that are willing to show them such things. And Charlie Gully, scum that he is, knows how to give it to them.

TV SERIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO