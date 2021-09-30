CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL wild-card race -- Blue Jays strengthen their case with a crucial win over Yankees

By David Schoenfield
Cover picture for the articleIt's a little melodramatic to suggest the Toronto Blue Jays' season was on the line Wednesday night against the New York Yankees, but it's not exactly incorrect. With the Boston Red Soxclosing out a 6-0 victory over the hapless Baltimore Orioles, the Blue Jays were tied 5-5 in the eighth inning, having blown an early 4-0 lead against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. They were in danger of falling four games behind the Yankees and, more importantly, two games behind the Red Sox for the second wild card, with just four games remaining.

