Google Meet on Android gets video background option
If you find yourself getting bored already with the static background you have during Google Meet calls, you now have the option to replace it with a video background. This feature is now finally available for Android mobile users after initially showing up for the web version and then later on the iOS version. Google Meet video backgrounds on Android seem to be limited to Google Workspace and G Suite users but should eventually roll out to those with personal Google accounts as well.androidcommunity.com
