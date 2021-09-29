Latest activity

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo Enthusiast
 8 days ago

Andrew Rockett posted the thread FP: in Front Page Articles. After incurring a few delays, Toy Soldiers HD has settled on what should be its final release date: October 21. The game, which comes... A. Andrew Rockett posted the thread FP: in Front Page Articles. Alongside developers Adamvision Studios and...

Nintendo Enthusiast

Aeon Must Die! gets a new trailer and an October release date

We now have an October 14 release date for Aeon Must Die!, a vibrant beat ’em up title on the way from publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Limestone Games. In conjunction with the release date announcement, we also have a brand new trailer to enjoy, with a hefty five minutes of gameplay. Check it out below, courtesy of worthplayingvideos.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Deltarune Chapter 1 & 2 review for Nintendo Switch

For all of its meme status, Undertale was a genuinely good game. Made almost entirely by one person, the game was a love letter to the RPGs of old. However, it also had a wonderful cast of characters, an intriguing plot, fun mechanics, and a unique storytelling style that mesmerizes players to this day. This can all be said about its follow-up Deltarune, but in much different ways. Deltarune Chapter 2 was released on Nintendo Switch for free last week and packaged in with Chapter 1 to make a hefty free demo, so let’s review how it’s doing so far.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Party duel: Gang Beasts gets a release date of October 7 for Switch

Do you remember the Indie World Showcase back in August? I certainly do. One of the nicest announcements came during the montage when the party game Gang Beasts was confirmed as an upcoming Switch release. I remember the title from some streamer videos I watched on YouTube. It looked like a chaotic time, so I was happy to see it coming to Nintendo’s latest system. Just today, Gang Beasts received a release date. It will launch via the Switch eShop on October 7. In addition, a physical release is headed to retailers on December 7.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Darksiders III commemorates Switch release with launch trailer

Darksiders III is out today on Switch, and to celebrate the occasion, THQ Nordic has shared a launch trailer for the Switch edition of the game. You can check it out below. Joining the first two games in the series and the spin-off Darksiders Genesis, Darksiders III comes with each DLC pack that came out for the original game. Read on for a bit of background on the game’s premise and features.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

TerminalMontage releases Part 2 of “Something about Ocarina of Time”

TerminalMontage is back with another fantastic video, and this one has been a year in the making. If you’re not familiar, TerminalMontage is a popular YouTube channel run by Jeremey Chinshue that creates fast-paced, humor-filled video game animations. A ton of work goes into each one, and they’re always packed with Easter eggs for the fans who know. Last Summer, Chinshue released Part 1 of “Something About Zelda Ocarina of Time,” which covers the Child portions of the game. Part 2 is finally here, and you can check it out by clicking below!
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Dragon Quest X Offline release date revealed for Switch & other platforms

Square Enix has wrapped up its TGS 2021 announcements with a new trailer for Dragon Quest X Offline that reveals its release date and platforms of Switch, PS5, PS4, and Steam. The announcement comes from Square Enix’s last video game program at TGS, which offered an abundance of news for Dragon Quest X Offline, the upcoming offline version of Dragon Quest X with cute chibi characters. The Dragon Quest X Offline program featured producer Takuma Shiraishi among other talents, who talked about the game and shared the new trailer, release date, and platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Oxenfree II preview: A walkie-talkie & time travel vastly expand this adventure

Night School Studio is the first game developer acquisition by Netflix, and part of the reason why is clear: It knows how to create cinematic, narrative-driven adventure experiences. It left quite the mark with Oxenfree back in 2016, so it’s come back to the table with Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam in 2022. Sean Krankel, studio director and co-founder; Adam Hines, lead writer and co-founder; Bryant Cannon, lead developer; and Ethan Stearns, EVP at MWM Interactive, recently conducted an event to showcase new gameplay and details of Oxenfree II, and it reveals a much larger adventure that involves walkie-talkie communication and using “time tears” for time travel.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Min Min, Steve, Alex amiibo coming in spring 2022, more still to come

At the tail end of Masahiro Sakurai’s final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate presentation that revealed Sora from Kingdom Hearts, Sakurai mentioned that Min Min from Arms and Steve and Alex from Minecraft will receive their amiibo in spring 2022. Additionally, and as expected, amiibo for Sephiroth, Pyra, Mythra, and Kazuya are all in the works for the future as well. It is typical policy that Nintendo releases an amiibo for every Super Smash Bros. character, but you will still be waiting a while for a final release date on the Min Min, Steve, and Alex amiibo next spring.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Diablo II: Resurrected review for Switch | A faithful recreation of a classic

For me, Diablo II: Resurrected has a big name to live up to. Even now, the original Diablo II with its Lord of Destruction expansion is one of my favorite PC games, a place where it will likely remain for all time. I have fond memories of sneaking on my dial-up internet service to play with friends online when I should have been doing homework, only to quickly log off when I saw my parents’ car pull up in the driveway. While those days are long gone, thanks to Blizzard Entertainment and Vicarious Visions, I can now take my demon-slaying quest on the go. Though I had some concerns about the transition to modern consoles, I was pleasantly greeted with an exceptionally faithful experience to the original.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Sakurai expresses his gratitude for the #ThankYouSakurai hashtag from fans

Following the big reveal of Sora from Kingdom Hearts joining Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Masahiro Sakurai took a moment to express his gratitude for the “thank you” hashtag (#ThankYouSakurai) that fans around the world have been tweeting. Here’s the tweet from Sakurai and a translation of what it says:. I...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Tussle: Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl launches today on Nintendo Switch

Did you guys remember Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl launches today? Or were you distracted by other news? Regardless, Nickelodeon has its own share of iconic characters well-suited for a Super Smash Bros.-type game. Not convinced by my words? Ludosity and Fair Play Labs shared a launch trailer for the game that does a good job hyping it up.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Valkyrie Elysium trademarked by Square Enix in Japan

Square Enix has filed trademarks for “Valkyrie Elysium” in Japan, suggesting a possible return or new game for the Valkyrie Profile series. The company filed English and Japanese trademarks for the title on September 16, 2021. The latest game from the series is the smartphone game Valkyrie Anatomia: The Origin,...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Metroid Dread review round-up: Samus returns to high praise

The first all-new 2D Metroid game in nearly two decades is about to hit Nintendo Switch. finally releases at 9:00 pm Pacific / 12:00 am Eastern on Thursday night / Friday morning, and the early reviews have started pouring in. Based on these impressions, it seems like it was well worth the wait. Metroid Dread is receiving largely positive feedback nearly across the board. It currently sits at an average score of 88/100 on Metacritic based on 50 reviews. 47 critics rated the game positively, while 3 ranked it as mixed.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Monomals, a puzzle platformer blending fishing & music creation, hits Switch this month

Developer Rogue Games is bringing its unique puzzle platformer Monomals to Nintendo Switch with a release date of October 21, 2021, per a new announcement trailer, and preorders for the game are live now. The premise is that you choose from different animal DJs with different styles of music, and you are competing in a music festival competition to become the greatest animal DJ in the world. However, it’s not a rhythm game experience. You’re running, jumping, fighting enemies, and solving puzzles in a platformer setting while you collect “melodious Monomals,” which will enable you to create music. Monomals boils down to a “catch, compose, compete” experience on Nintendo Switch:
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Amazon, Netflix Spanish Horror Originals ‘Historias Para no Dormir,’ ‘El Páramo’ Get Trailers, Release Dates – Global Bulletin

SPANISH HORROR Two of Spain’s highest-profile upcoming horror titles got release dates and trailers today, David Casademunt’s “El páramo” (formerly “La bestia”) at Netflix and Amazon Prime Video’s horror anthology “Historias para no dormir.” Amazon Prime Video and Spanish broadcaster RTVE’s reboot of Chicho Ibáñez Serrador’s legendary Spanish horror anthology series “Historias para no dormir” will hit the streaming platform on Nov. 5. The series features terrifying episodes directed several of Spain’s biggest genre filmmakers including Oscar-nominee Rodrigo Sorogoyen (“Mother,” “Riot Police”), “Rec” co-writer-director Paco Plaza, “The Bride” director and co-writer Paula Ortiz and Sitges European Fantasy Film Grand Prize-winner Rodrigo Cortés...
TV SERIES
Nintendo Enthusiast

NIS foodie strategy RPG Shikabanegurai no Bouken Meshi announced for Switch

Nippon Ichi Software (NIS) has announced a new strategy RPG at TGS 2021 called Shikabanegurai no Bouken Meshi for the Switch and PS4. The title means something along the lines of “The Corpse-eater’s Adventure Food.” The title itself doesn’t make sense in Japanese, so we can expect it to be one of those wackier NIS titles.
VIDEO GAMES

