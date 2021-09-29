Latest activity

Night School Studio is the first game developer acquisition by Netflix, and part of the reason why is clear: It knows how to create cinematic, narrative-driven adventure experiences. It left quite the mark with Oxenfree back in 2016, so it’s come back to the table with Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam in 2022. Sean Krankel, studio director and co-founder; Adam Hines, lead writer and co-founder; Bryant Cannon, lead developer; and Ethan Stearns, EVP at MWM Interactive, recently conducted an event to showcase new gameplay and details of Oxenfree II, and it reveals a much larger adventure that involves walkie-talkie communication and using “time tears” for time travel.
