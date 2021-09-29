CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S Dollar Cross-Currency Swaps Widen in Sign of Rising Demand as Q4 Nears

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Demand for U.S. dollars rose in currency derivatives markets on Wednesday, as the last quarter of the year approached and the greenback rose to more than 10-month highs against its peers. Spreads on three-month euro-dollar, sterling-dollar and dollar-yen swaps were at their widest since December 2020, implying...

US News and World Report

Dollar Dips After U.S. Job Growth Disappoints

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower versus a basket of currencies on Friday after data showed U.S. employment increased far less than expected in September amid a decline in government payrolls. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was down 0.1% at 94.053, its...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Stocks Nudge Higher After U.S. Employment Growth Slows Sharply

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. stock markets rose on Friday after data showed U.S. employment increasing far less than expected in September amid a decline in government payrolls. The move was measured, however, as investors weigh a more uncertain outlook for the strength of the U.S. economic rebound against what the jobs growth slowdown means for the Federal Reserve's expected announcement in November of a tapering of its asset purchases.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Take Five: Inflation, Energy and Earnings

Inflation angst and soaring energy prices form the backdrop to the start of third-quarter U.S. earnings season in the coming week. Annual meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) kick off too from Monday, but the event is overshadowed by a data-rigging scandal that threatens the career of IMF boss Kristalina Georgieva.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Gold Down as Dollar Strengthens, U.S Treasury Yields Rise

Investing.com – Gold was down on Wednesday morning in Asia as the dollar strengthened and U.S. Treasury yields rose. The focus will also be on the latest U.S. jobs report, due later in the week. Gold futures were up 0.32% to $1,755.30 by 12:38 AM ET (4:38 AM GMT). The...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

US Dollar May Rise vs. Yuan as China Worries Mount: Q4 Top Trades

US DOLLAR, CHINESE YUAN, USD/CNH – Q4 TOP TRADES. US Dollar may reverse downtrend vs. Yuan as China outlook darkens. Beijing juggling slowing economy, financial stress and testy geopolitics. Head and Shoulders setup at key support may mark USD/CNH bottom. An increasingly troubling economic and geopolitical backdrop in China may...
ECONOMY
