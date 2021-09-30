Serendipity | Seasonal charm
Choosing favorites, whether the categories or items are colors, candy, food, vacation destinations, songs, shoes, or almost any other of the multiple choices is not something I do well. I like a variety of things, places, activities, etc. and I struggle picking favorites. I just can’t do it. With one exception, the seasons of the year, and until just recently I knew exactly my favorite, the two in the middle, and my least favorite. But change is part of life, and I’ve changed my mind. Even I’m surprised!thecommunityword.com
