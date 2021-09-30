Labor Roundup | October 2021

Workers demanding more – and getting it. The halting-but-improving post-pandemic economy has a little good news for some people, according to the Labor Department, which reported wages increasing 4% this summer, and even major low-wage companies including Walmart, Chipotle and Amazon have announced improvements to tuition and training programs. Meanwhile, a 43-page study by professors David Brady from the University of California-Riverside and Tom VanHeuvelen from the University of Minnesota shows that states with higher unionization rates have lower poverty rates – 5.9% of families with at least one union member live in poverty, compared to 18.9% of families without union members. The average annual poverty rate with substantial unions, like Illinois, was 7 percentage points below the annual average poverty rate of less-unionized states. Finally, the AFL-CIO recently outlined key benefits to being in unions: 1.2% more in wages, 96% have employer-sponsored health care coverage, 93% have paid sick leave, and 79% have pensions.