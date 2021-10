More than a thousand schoolchildren have been invited to create a woodland ahead of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.The Glasgow Children’s Woodland project will see 17,000 oak trees planted by children from 151 schools on a 13-hectare site in the Scottish city to inspire world leaders to take action on the climate.Over 1,200 schoolchildren will participate in the project, which is the first woodland of its size to be planted in Glasgow in generations. It is expected that the project will sequester 6,000 tonnes of CO2 over its lifetime.World leaders will gather in Glasgow for the summit at the...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO