Effect of a common UMOD variant on kidney function, blood pressure, cognitive and physical function in a community-based cohort of older adults

Changes in immune function are associated with variance in cognitive functioning in schizophrenia. Given that microglia are the primary innate immune cells in the brain, we examined whether schizophrenia risk-associated microglial genes (measured via polygenic score analysis) explained variation in cognition in patients with schizophrenia and controls (n = 1,238) and tested whether grey matter mediated this association. We further sought to replicate these associations in an independent sample of UK Biobank participants (n = 134,827). We then compared the strength of these microglial associations to that of neuronal and astroglial (i.e., other brain-expressed genes) polygenic scores, and used MAGMA to test for enrichment of these gene-sets with schizophrenia risk. Increased microglial schizophrenia polygenic risk was associated with significantly lower performance across several measures of cognitive functioning in both samples; associations which were then found to be mediated via total grey matter volume in the UK Biobank. Unlike neuronal genes which did show evidence of enrichment, the microglial gene-set was not significantly enriched for schizophrenia, suggesting that the relevance of microglia may be for neurodevelopmental processes related more generally to cognition. Further, the microglial polygenic score was associated with performance on a range of cognitive measures in a manner comparable to the neuronal schizophrenia polygenic score, with fewer cognitive associations observed for the astroglial score. In conclusion, our study supports the growing evidence of the importance of immune processes to understanding cognition and brain structure in both patients and in the healthy population.

