Kee football fans continue to have long fingernails as the undefeated Hawks cruised to another easy victory Friday, September 24 with a 66-0 Homecoming win against Central Elkader, eclipsing the 60-point scoreboard mark for the fourth consecutive game and likely having done so in their season opener as well as they led, 16-0, after just one quarter of play in an August 27 home game against West Central called off soon after that initial frame due to stormy weather. The Hawks have now outscored their opponents 280-47 as they prepare for the home stretch of the regular season with games against Edgewood-Colesburg, Midland, and a highly anticipated regular season-ending showdown with highly-ranked Easton Valley.

ELKADER, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO