Labor Issues

300 Workers Agree to Settle Group Home Strike as More Loom

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 300 unionized group home and day program workers have called off a threatened strike after settling a new labor contract. More than 300 unionized group home and day program workers on Wednesday called off a threatened strike after settling a new labor contract that workers say will finally allow them to afford health insurance.

Related
Daily Northwestern

Northwestern dining workers vote to authorize strike from Compass Group

Northwestern dining and services workers voted Wednesday to authorize a strike from Compass Group, the University’s food service provider. Out of about 200 workers, 95% voted in favor of the strike — part of an effort to bring Compass Group back to the bargaining table after they presented workers with an offer that did not include any of the union’s demands, according to SESP junior Neva Legallet, a Students Organizing for Labor Rights member. The workers are demanding a $19.88 hourly wage and consistent health insurance coverage.
LABOR ISSUES
Connecticut Public

‘Agencies Need To Step Up’: Group Home Workers Vote To Strike As Union Contract Negotiations Stall

More than 600 group home union workers at two Connecticut nonprofit agencies have voted to strike next month as they seek new contracts with employers. Specifically, union members and leaders accused the agencies of two things: avoiding bargaining meetings and a reluctance to secure state and federal funding that has been set aside for improvements to the industry and its workforce.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Santa Fe Reporter

IATSE Film Worker Union Threatens Strike

On Monday, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees called for a strike vote authorization—a step forward in ongoing negotiations between the IATSE film workers’ union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). IATSE represents below-the-line crew on film sets and varies from set dressers, prop masters,...
SANTA FE, NM
erienewsnow.com

Strike Deadline Looms For Nurses and Other Health Care Workers.

Catholic Health in Western New York,is making service changes starting tomorrow. With a strike deadline looming, Mercy Hospital will divert ambulances to other facilities and suspend all inpatient elective surgeries. The Health Care provider is currently in contract negotiations with the Union representing nurses and health care workers. A strike...
HEALTH SERVICES
wutv29.com

Union workers on strike at Mercy Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Some 2,000 union workers at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo went on strike Friday morning. At 6 a.m., nurses, technologists, clerical staff, aides, dietary and other service workers represented by Communications Workers of America walked off the job demanding fair wages and safe staffing guarantees from the Catholic Health System.
BUFFALO, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

“Unsustainable and Unhealthy”: As IATSE Workers Go Public, Pressure Mounts on Studios Amid Looming Strike

Makeup artist Kristina Frisch learned quickly that COVID-19 hadn’t slowed the pace of work in film and television production. After accepting her first full-time job following pandemic-related shutdowns, she discovered the gig would entail working six-day weeks for the entire shoot and never being able to break for lunch (she could eat while working). Then, during the shoot, “I went five days without seeing my children,” Frisch says, a new record for her. Overall, after quarantine, “It was like, we got shut down, so we now have to work longer and harder.” For months, crewmembers have shared stories like this one...
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Group Home#Loom#Workers Agree#District 1199#Seiu#Network Human Services#Network Inc#Whole Life Inc#Sunrise Northeast Inc
US News and World Report

Union Reaches Deal With Group Home Agency, Cancels Strike

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Several hundred unionized group home and day program workers in Bridgeport and eastern Connecticut have reached a new contract with the latest provider, ending a strike that was threatened to begin Tuesday, their union announced Monday,. The agreement with Whole Life Inc., which has more than...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register-Guard

More than 400 McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center workers to strike this week

More than 400 McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center health care workers are set to begin a two-day strike Tuesday morning to protest what they are calling unfair labor practices. Service Employees International Union Local 49 members plan to strike between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Thursday, according to spokeswoman Rae Dunnaville. Striking employees hope to get hospital management to rethink settling a new union contract.
LABOR ISSUES
yourerie

Workers at Erie Strayer on strike

Erie City Council to vote on stormwater management fee. Erie Homecoming Events at Bayfront Convention Center. Bridge replacement in Harborcreek to close Bartlett Road for four to six weeks. United Airlines terminating employees not vaccinated for COVID-19 Full power to be restored to several buildings affected by underground fire. Cutest...
ERIE, PA
ormondbeachobserver.com

Worker shortage puts group homes in ‘survival mode’

A labor shortage has unleashed a litany of problems for Florida employers scrambling to fill vacant slots and hold on to workers. But for some of the state’s most vulnerable citizens who receive around-the-clock care in residential facilities, the competition for workers is having more-dire consequences. More than 100 group...
ADVOCACY
Intelligencer

Kroger Workers Agree to New Contract

Workers at the 10 Upper Ohio Valley Kroger stores have a new, three-year contract. United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1776KS President Wendell Young said the new agreement garnered 55% of the vote. “(That percentage) is not decisive in a huge way in either direction,” he said. “It just shows...
LABOR ISSUES
WSET

Groups feeding health care workers take on more hospitals, raise $50,000

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Several groups across the region have stepped up to feed health care workers and show appreciation as they battle COVID-19 everyday. Donations to one fund have more than doubled, and another group is about to feed workers at two more hospitals. “One person was like, 'I...
CHARITIES
WANE-TV

Indiana long-term care facilities trying to get more workers vaccinated as federal mandate looms

INDIANAPOLIS — With a possible deadline for the federal vaccine mandate looming, state records show many long-term care facility staff members remain unvaccinated. According to the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 42% of the state’s long-term care facility staff members remain unvaccinated as of August 29, the last update provided.
INDIANA STATE
dclabor.org

Kellogg’s workers strike

Some 1,400 Kellogg's workers struck the company on Tuesday. The workers are members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) and work in Battle Creek, MI, Omaha, NE, Lancaster, PA and Memphis, TN, where they produce Kellogg ready-to-eat cereals including Rice Krispies, Raisin Bran, Froot Loops, Corn Flakes and Frosted Flakes. “For more than a year throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Kellogg workers around the country have been working long, hard hours, day in and day out," said BCTGM President Anthony Shelton. "“Kellogg’s response to these loyal, hardworking employees has been to demand these workers give up quality health care, retirement benefits, and holiday and vacation pay." Kellogg is making these demands as they rake in record profits, Shelton noted, adding that "we will support them for as long as it takes to force Kellogg to negotiate a fair contract."
LABOR ISSUES
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Workers at group homes remain outside vaccine mandate

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul’s vaccination mandate for health care workers will get broader, though group home employees will remain outside its requirements — at least for now. The new vaccination schedule mandates workers at psychiatric hospitals run by the state Office of Mental Health and certified "speciality" hospitals run...
ALBANY, IL
WIVB

Vaccine deadline looms for state healthcare workers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In just a few days, all New York State healthcare workers are mandated to have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This applies to all staff at nursing homes, long-term care facilities and hospitals. “If you’re a healthcare worker, Monday is the big...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo News

Catholic Health-CWA talks come down to the wire as strike threat looms

As day turned to night Thursday, negotiators sought progress during 11th-hour contract talks that will determine whether about 2,000 workers would strike at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo. If a deal is not reached, it is expected that those workers will be on the picket line in front of Mercy...
BUFFALO, NY

