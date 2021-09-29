300 Workers Agree to Settle Group Home Strike as More Loom

Some 1,400 Kellogg's workers struck the company on Tuesday. The workers are members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) and work in Battle Creek, MI, Omaha, NE, Lancaster, PA and Memphis, TN, where they produce Kellogg ready-to-eat cereals including Rice Krispies, Raisin Bran, Froot Loops, Corn Flakes and Frosted Flakes. “For more than a year throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Kellogg workers around the country have been working long, hard hours, day in and day out," said BCTGM President Anthony Shelton. "“Kellogg’s response to these loyal, hardworking employees has been to demand these workers give up quality health care, retirement benefits, and holiday and vacation pay." Kellogg is making these demands as they rake in record profits, Shelton noted, adding that "we will support them for as long as it takes to force Kellogg to negotiate a fair contract."
