EXPLAINER: How Conservatorships Like Britney Spears’ Work

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears has successfully ousted her father from the conservatorship that controls her life and money, and she is likely to be freed to make her own decisions in November. Here’s a look at how conservatorships operate, what’s unusual about hers, and why she and so...

Rolling Stone

Oops! She’s Posting Again: Britney Spears Reactivates Instagram

UPDATE (9/20): Britney Spears is back on Instagram after briefly deleting her account. The singer reactivated her account with some photographs from a recent trip to celebrate her engagement to Sam Asghari. “Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my … holy shit … FIANCÉ,” Spears wrote. “I still can’t believe it !!!! I couldn’t stay away from the gram too long so I’m back already!!!! Psss I took these in Palm Springs with clip in extensions!!!! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) ** Britney Spears deleted her Instagram Tuesday, September 14th,...
HollywoodLife

Lynne Spears, Cher & Other Stars React To Britney’s Dad Jamie Being Suspended As Conservator

Britney Spears isn’t the only one celebrating her estranged father’s suspension from her conservatorship. Stars are happily reacting to the news online. Britney Spears got one step closer to freedom after a judge suspended her estranged father, Jamie, from her conservatorship in court on September 29. The Spears patriarch, 69, will be replaced with John Zabel, a certified public accountant. A court hearing has been set for November 12 that will center on the termination of the conservatorship for good.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Britney vs Spears’ Director on Why She Plans to Stay With Pop Star’s Story “For the Rest of My Life”

Erin Lee Carr is ready for a nap. On Tuesday, Netflix debuted her documentary Britney vs Spears about the life and tangled conservatorship of Britney Spears on the eve of what turned out to be a life-changing hearing for the pop star as her father was suspended from the constrictive 13-year arrangement. Carr had been poring over the case for more than two and a half years, and the reason she’s ready for a brief respite is reflected by her filmography. It boasts back-to-back-to-back similarly investigative and intense docs: 2019’s I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter about the...
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Britney Spears thanks #FreeBritney fans after dad’s removal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears thanked fans who have called for years to #FreeBritney for major changes in the conservatorship that has long controlled her life and money. Spears’ identical posts on Twitter and Instagram on Monday were her first public comments on the case since a judge suspended her father as conservator of her estate last week, a move […]
Fox News

Snoop Dogg says Prince Harry, Prince William ‘are my boys’ after learning the royals were fans

Snoop Dogg has friends in high places. The American rapper revealed that he is pals with Prince William and Prince Harry after he learned the royals were fans. "Harry and William are my boys," the 49-year-old recently told U.K.’s Mirror. "As soon as I knew they were fans I reached out to them and we’ve been cool ever since. I look out for them and they can reach out to me whenever they want – they know that."
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
TheDailyBeast

Katie Couric Texted Serial Creep Matt Lauer Post-Firing to Say ‘I Am Crushed. I Love You’

In her new memoir, veteran TV anchor Katie Couric said she had conflicted emotions after her Today show co-host Matt Lauer was ousted over bombshell allegations that he preyed upon and sexually harassed young women. According to the Daily Mail, she wrote that despite the “awful things” Lauer had done, her “heart sank” at his firing. She sent supportive text messages when he was fired in 2017, writing that it felt “heartless” to abandon someone she spent so many years sitting beside. “I am crushed. I love you and care about you deeply. I am here. Please let me know if you want to talk. There will be better days ahead,” she wrote. Lauer sent a kissy-face emoji in response. However, Couric admits that she had “heard whispers” from around the studio about Lauer. Still, she insists that he was a “decent” man.
Ok Magazine

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Confirms She's Dating 20-Year-Old Dralin Carswell

Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson has confirmed recent reports that she is dating a 20-year-old. The 16-year-old shared a photo with Dralin Carswell via Instagram on Monday, September 27. In the shot, the two rocked matching t-shirts featuring mummies emblazoned with the phrase, “That’s How I Roll”. The pair — who are holding hands — appear to be at a Halloween-themed event.
