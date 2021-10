One of the most iconic hiking trails in the U.S., the Appalachian Trail is one that belongs on every outdoor enthusiast’s radar, whether you’re planning on hiking hundreds of miles or just a handful. And fortunately, Virginia is home to the greatest portion of the trail, meaning it’s easy to access from several different regions. One of the most prominent is the town of Damascus, affectionately known as America’s Friendliest Trail Town. In fact, there’s a local diner in town just steps away from the famed A.T. Whether you arrive by foot or by bike, you’ll agree that this restaurant is a great place to refuel.

