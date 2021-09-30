CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Dominic Raab: Hire low-level offenders to drive lorries amid fuel crisis

By Video
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JkqhA_0cCXI0VF00
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has suggested offenders who have been given community sentences could be used to plug the UK’s HGV driver gap amid continuing concerns about fuel shortages (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has suggested offenders who have been given community sentences could be used to address the country’s lack of HGV drivers amid continuing concerns about fuel shortages.

Panic buying sparked by concerns a lack of lorry drivers would prevent supplies reaching fuel pumps has brought long queues and pockets of aggression at petrol station forecourts over the last few days.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has announced soldiers could be drafted in to drive tankers in the next couple of days to help alleviate the problem.

If you give people skin in the game, give them something to lose, if you give them some hope, they're much less likely to re-offend

Mr Raab, who was made Justice Secretary in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s recent ministerial reshuffle, has dismissed Labour’s call for 100,000 migrant visas to be issued to provide sufficient drivers.

The former Foreign Secretary said the move would leave the country reliant in the long term on labour coming from abroad, and instead suggested the gap could be filled in another way.

“We’ve been getting prisoners and offenders to do volunteering and unpaid work,” Mr Raab told The Spectator, in comments carried by The Times.

“Why not if there are shortages encourage them to do paid work where there’s a benefit for the economy, benefit for society?

“If you give people skin in the game, give them something to lose, if you give them some hope, they’re much less likely to re-offend.”

It comes as motorists say there is still not enough fuel despite The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA)’s latest survey of its members finding just over one-in-four had run dry, down from more than a third on Tuesday.

Ministers said they expected the situation to improve further, with the first troops driving tankers expected to appear on the roads “in the next couple of days”.

Some roads around London have become gridlocked as motorists hunted for stations that have fuel, with some carrying petrol cans, plastic jugs and water bottles to stock up, and there were even reports of violence in a handful of places.

PRA executive director Gordon Balmer said forecourt staff were being subjected to a “high level” of physical and verbal abuse from frustrated motorists.

“There are encouraging signs that the crisis at the pumps is easing, with forecourts reporting that they are taking further deliveries of fuel,” he said in a statement.

“However, we are extremely disappointed to hear many forecourt staff are experiencing a high level of both verbal and physical abuse, which is completely unacceptable.”

His warning comes amid reports of fights breaking out on forecourts with, in one case, footage appearing on social media of a man wielding a knife, as tempers boiled over during long waits to fill up.

Earlier, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the situation appeared to be “stabilising” with most people “behaving quite responsibly”.

As well as deploying troops, he said the Government was sending out vehicles from its reserve tanker fleet, driven by civilian drivers, to provide “additional logistical capacity” to the industry.

“It takes, sometimes, a few days to get troops on the ground,” Mr Kwarteng told reporters.

“We have decided to do that.

“I think in the next couple of days you will see some soldiers driving tankers,” he said in a pooled clip for broadcasters.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11P5ol_0cCXI0VF00
Supplies are still restricted at some filling stations (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

Altogether 150 military drivers, together with 150 drivers’ mates, have been on standby since Monday to carry out deliveries to filling stations.

Figures from the Department for Transport have shown there is a backlog of more than 56,000 applications for vocational driving licences, including HGV and bus permits, waiting to be processed.

Ministers have blamed the pandemic, which led to the cancellation last year of tens of thousands of tests.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson blames hauliers for Brexit shortage of lorry drivers

Boris Johnson has been dragged into a conference row with the road haulage industry over who is to blame for the shortage of lorry drivers wreaking havoc on Britain's economy. Doing the rounds with broadcasters on Tuesday morning the prime minister said conditions were too poor for lorry drivers and claimed employers were responsible for the low uptake of emergency visas.Just 127 people have applied for the government's temporary visa scheme to recruit more fuel tanker drivers – whose absence is causing empty shelves and fuel shortages across the UK. The UK has an estimated shortfall of 100,000 HGV drivers.The...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

PM insists there is ‘no alternative’ to staffing shortages as he denies crisis

Boris Johnson has insisted there is “no alternative” to the problems stemming from staffing shortages as he faced criticism for denying that the UK is in crisis.The Prime Minister said on Tuesday he is “not worried” about rising prices and the jobs gap that have played a role in petrol pumps running dry and risk a mass pig cull and shortages this Christmas.Mr Johnson played down the prospect that rising inflation rates could cancel out wage growth as he pins his long-term hopes on transitioning into a high-wage, high-skilled economy in the wake of Brexit.But warnings also emerged from the...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Petrol shortage: Military tankers begin delivering fuel in bid to ease supply crisis

Military personnel have begun delivering fuel to petrol stations for the first time in a bid to tackle the ongoing supply crisis caused by a shortage of heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers.About 200 military personnel, half of them tanker drivers, have hit the road under Operation Escalin to deliver fuel to forecourts across the country. The troops, who have been on standby since last week, are expected to “fill in any critical vacancies and help keep the country on the move” in the lead up to Christmas.The government has said demand for fuel across the UK has stabilised, but...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Dominic Raab
The Independent

Fuel crisis: Emergency visa scheme attracts just 27 tanker drivers from EU, report says

Ministers have been told that just 27 fuel tanker drivers have applied to work in the UK from the EU through the government’s emergency visa scheme which is designed to fix the country’s petrol shortages, according to a report.The Times has reported that there has been little interest in the visas available for HGV drivers in the fuel industry, raising questions over how many people will actually come to the UK to fill vacancies.Earlier this week, the government announced that 300 fuel drivers would be allowed to come to the UK from overseas “immediately” and stay until March, while...
WORLD
newschain

Raab to announce plans to expand tagging of offenders

Almost double the number of offenders will be tagged in a bid to curb reoffending and protect victims, the Justice Secretary is expected to announce. Dominic Raab will tell the Conservative Party conference in Manchester that more than 25,000 criminals will be fitted with ankle tags as part of a £183 million plan to expand the use of electronic monitoring to cut crime.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WNCY

British military driving fuel trucks amid gas station crisis

PURFLEET, England (Reuters) – British military personnel in fatigues were driving fuel trucks on Tuesday at a fuel depot in southern England, Reuters reporters at the scene said. (Reporting by Hannah McKay, Gerhard Mey and Henry Nicholls; writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton)
WORLD
AFP

UK army to deliver petrol from Monday amid fuel crisis: govt

The British army will begin delivering petrol to fuel stations on Monday to help alleviate the ongoing crisis after fears over tanker driver shortages led to panic buying, the government said on Friday. "Almost 200 military tanker personnel, 100 of which are drivers, will be deployed from Monday to provide temporary support as part of the government's wider action to further relieve pressure on petrol stations and address the shortage of HGV drivers," the government said in a news release. Motorists queued at fuel pumps across Britain at the beginning of the week, draining tanks and fraying tempers. The government says a lack of tanker drivers to deliver fuel and unprecedented demand is behind the crisis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lorries#Lorry#Driving#Hgv#Justice#Labour#Times
wmleader.com

UK soldiers called in to drive trucks amid fuel shortage

The fuel shortage in the UK is so bad the military has been called in to help. About 200 soldiers are set to start delivering gas to station pumps all over Great Britain Monday after getting a crash course in truck driving, the Sun reported Saturday. The move comes after...
ECONOMY
ShareCast

Friday newspaper round-up: Fuel crisis, Blue Origin, European lorry drivers

Nearly half of all independently owned petrol stations in the UK were still dry or out of one type of fuel on Thursday, as motorists continued to panic buy and soldiers stood by to drive tankers to help with the refuelling effort amid a lack of HGV drivers. The Petrol Retailers Association said drivers were continuing to buy fuel faster than it could be restocked, despite the insistence from chief secretary to the Treasury, Simon Clarke, that the situation was “back under control”. - Guardian.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Fuel shortages: Petrol station staff receiving ‘high level of abuse’ despite signs crisis easing

Petrol station workers have been receiving high levels of physical and verbal abuse during the fuel crisis, industry chiefs say.The Petrol Retailers Association condemned the “unacceptable” behaviour of some drivers.Filling stations that had closed have started to reopen as pressure on forecourts has eased, with fewer drivers queuing for fuel.Gordon Balmer, executive director of the association, said: “There are encouraging signs that the crisis at the pumps is easing, with forecourts reporting that they are taking further deliveries of fuel.“However, we are extremely disappointed to hear many forecourt staff are experiencing a high level of both verbal and physical abuse, which...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s dismissive comments on the fuel crisis are a new low

On BBC Radio 4, I heard harrowing accounts from people struggling to get relatives to essential chemo appointments, struggling to get vulnerable children to hospital and struggling to provide essential care for others, because they could not buy petrol. Boris Johnson has responded to the fuel crisis by saying: “I...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
Telegraph

Fears the petrol crisis will drive up fuel prices for years to come

Extreme circumstances demand extreme solutions, and crises in Britain do not come much bigger than a petrol shortage. The current "shortage" is mostly a self-fulfilling panic over supplies. Demand spiked, sales boomed and companies - already stretched by a lack of lorry drivers - found their capacity to top up petrol stations overwhelmed by queues of desperate customers pumping every drop they could find.
TRAFFIC
Shropshire Star

Electric vehicle enquiries surge amid fuel crisis

Leading car marketplace has seen a huge increase in EV searches. The UK’s fuel supply crisis has seen huge increases in the number of people looking to make the switch to an electric vehicle. Data from car marketplace carwow has shown that searches increased by 56 per cent on Sunday...
CARS
The Independent

Pump prices soar to eight-year high amid fuel supply crisis

Perol and diesel prices in the UK have reached an eight-year high amid the supply crisis as panic-buying leasds to intense demand for fuel.The average price of a litre of petrol across the UK rose from 135.87p on Friday to 136.59p on Sunday, according to figures from the RAC. This is the highest that pump prices have been since September 2013.Meanwhile, the price of wholesale petrol has also risen from 123.25p on Monday September 20 to 125.22p just four days later, with the RAC warning that this could cause pump prices to rise further.Simon Williams, an RAC fuel spokesman,...
TRAFFIC
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Dual energy crisis set to fuel further falls, levels to watch

GBP.USD has been under pressure as China grapples with power outages. Britain's problems at the fuel pump weigh on the pound. Tuesday's four-hour chart is showing bears are in the lead. UK rate hikes coming? Sterling has found little comfort in Governor Andrew Bailey's repeated comments about raising rates before...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Panic buyers form massive queue at petrol station amid fuel crisis

Cars were filmed waiting in a huge queue in front of a petrol station in Bushey, Hertfordshire during a weekend that saw many people panic buying amid Britain’s worsening fuel supply crisis. Thousands of service stations have run dry amid the frenzy, which has seen customers fighting over the limited...
TRAFFIC
Sunderland Echo

Army tanker drivers 'stand ready' to deliver fuel amid supply crisis

Army tanker drivers have been put on standby in preparation to deliver fuel in order to ease the chaos at petrol stations, the Government has announced in the face of mounting pressure. Military drivers will get specialised training in preparation for their deployment while certain HGV licences will be extended...
MILITARY
newschain

newschain

39K+
Followers
94K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy