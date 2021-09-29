CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

A Big Preseason For Lucas Raymond

Abel to Yzerman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a path for forward Lucas Raymond to make the Red Wings roster. But for it to happen, Raymond is going to have to make a jaw-dropping impact in the two-week series of games. Red Wings defenseman Wyatt Newpower, left, and right wing Lucas Raymond battle for the puck...

Training camp notebook: Why Lucas Raymond has a chance to make Red Wings

2020 first round pick must turn in impressive preseason, but could start the year in Detroit. Lucas Raymond is coming into this with a chance. To be clear, it is just that - a chance - and it may be weighted against him because Raymond doesn't just need to prove he belongs, he needs to definitively be one of the better players during the Detroit Red Wings' preseason. But a chance, well, that's not nothing. And Raymond might just be the kind of player who can run with a chance.
NHL
wingingitinmotown.com

The case for Lucas Raymond: A letter to Mrs. Blashill

We don’t know each other, but I’m a huge fan of the team your husband coaches. The reason I’m writing you this letter is because of an interview your husband had last week. He’s been busy putting together the Red Wings’ roster this upcoming season, and when he was asked about Lucas Raymond, he said that “it should be clear to my wife that [Raymond] belongs on the Red Wings.”
NHL
Detroit Free Press

Lucas Raymond helps power up Detroit Red Wings in 6-4 exhibition loss to Chicago

The Detroit Red Wings did something they’ve rarely done in the past couple seasons: Look dangerous on the power play. Their Monday contest against the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena was only an exhibition game, but for a team looking for confidence, seeing the puck go in three times was a good boost.
NHL
wingsnation.com

WATCH: Lucas Raymond sends sizzling shot past Fleury for game-tying goal

Lucas Raymond capped off a string of three consecutive goals for the Detroit Red Wings in Monday’s game against Chicago with a wicked shot past reigning Vezina Trophy winner Marc-André Fleury. Raymond’s goal tied the score at 4-4 early in the third period. Taking a feed from team captain Dylan...
NHL

