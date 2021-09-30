CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Sport parties blamed as Victoria’s Covid cases soar

 6 days ago
Victoria reported a jump of more than 50% in daily Covid-19 infections which authorities largely blame on Australian Rules Football parties last weekend (Daniel Pockett/AAP Image via AP)

Parties held for last weekend’s Grand Final of the Australian Rules season are being largely blamed for a 50% jump of Covid-19 cases in Victoria.

The state’s capital Melbourne traditionally holds the annual event, but two teams from the city travelled to the west coast city of Perth to play due to a lockdown.

Contact tracers found a third of Victoria’s 1,438 new infections reported on Thursday had broken pandemic rules by attending social gatherings on the Friday public holiday and on game day, officials said.

Jeroen Weimar, commander of Victoria’s Covid-19 response, said time would tell whether the infection jump was “one big rogue day” or part of a grave new trend.

He said: “Today highlights the consequence of hundreds of people dropping their guards, dropping their guard for very understandable reasons and we’re all fed up with (the lockdown).

“But this is a direct consequence of hundreds of decisions made on Friday and Saturday last week and the question now is how we manage this going forward.”

Melbourne’s lockdown is set to end on October 26 when 70% of the state’s population aged 16 and older is expected to be fully vaccinated.

Australia’s second-most populous city will overtake Buenos Aires next week as the city that has endured the longest lockdown in the world, Melbourne’s Herald-Sun newspaper has reported.

Stay-at-home orders in Argentina’s capital lasted 245 days.

The Independent

New Australian state leader sticks to lockdown timetable

The new government leader of Australia’s most populous state said Tuesday he would stick with a timetable of starting to reopen New South Wales next week.Dominic Perrottet was treasurer in Premier Gladys Berejiklian’s government when she announced last week she was resigning because she was under investigation by a corruption watchdog.He defeated Planning Minister Rob Stokes in a ballot of lawmakers in their conservative Liberal Party 39-5 on Tuesday to become the next premier.The leadership change comes at a critical time of the pandemic as New South Wales attempts to emerge from a lockdown that began on June 26.There...
HEALTH
The Guardian

Experts chart a way out of Victoria’s world record lockdown and rising Covid case numbers

‘We do everything we can to control the numbers’. On Tuesday Victoria hit 1,763 cases. How did we get here? First, the Delta virus has now got its hooks well and truly into our population – we are not eliminating it from here. Once it gets into the casualised and essential workforce, multigenerational households, communities with English as a second language, lower socio-economic groups etc, it is very hard to stamp out.
PUBLIC HEALTH
