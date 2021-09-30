CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

UK moving forward after charges dropped

By JOSEPH RUSSELL Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 6 days ago

When Kentucky football coaches and players learned Tuesday that a grand jury chose not to indict six student-athletes on burglary charges, a wave of relief washed over the Wildcats’ program.

RJ Adams, JuTahn McClain, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders, Vito Tisdale and Joel Williams were facing charges levied Aug. 19, which claimed the six were responsible for a confrontation at a UK fraternity party in March.

After judicial review, the grand jury declined to seek charges — meaning the six players can return to the football field. They began practicing with the team again last Monday, in anticipation of the coming decision.

Stoops wanted to wait until the legal process concluded before moving forward.

“That has played out, and we’re glad to welcome the players back to the team, to be eligible to play this weekend,” said Stoops, whose team is preparing for a Southeastern Conference tilt against No. 10 Florida. “They did return to practice activity last Monday, so they’ve been at it for over a week now, but they were still not cleared to play (at South Carolina).”

Stoops maintained support for his players throughout the process.

“I just believed in the players, I really did,” he said. “We’re going to try to always do what’s right and what’s best, but we’re going to go with the facts.

“We stuck by our players because we believed in them, and we believed at the end of this process, they’d be exonerated, and they were.”

Aside from resolving issues off the field for the Wildcats, Stoops noted the timing of the decision as his squad looks to remain undefeated against its toughest opponent to date.

“It just helps to have everybody at as full strength as we can be,” he said. “We know there’s injuries and things of that nature, but I think it helps to have everybody, whether it’s for special teams or somewhere else.”

Stoops wouldn’t confirm if any of the six players — who have missed time dating back to the spring — would see playing time against the Gators.

“They’re definitely backed up,” he said of their progress. “I noticed it. We were excited to get them back, but watching them, they definitely need a lot of reps. They were back last week knowing they weren’t going to play, but the game reps — I don’t know how fast that will happen.”

Of the six, Tisdale was expected to make the most impact in 2021 after making 20 tackles in seven games as a true freshman last year. McClain will compete for minutes at reserve running back after playing in all 11 games last year, and Phillips will add cornerback depth as well.

After the charges were dropped, UK players went to Twitter to celebrate.

“Thank yal for all yal support through this challenging time,” wrote McClain, alongside a photo posted by his mother, Qulita Glover, of the family embracing. “It’s been a long and tough process but I kept faith in god through it all! Now let’s ball!”

Phillips shared a similar sentiment.

“I just want to get on here and thank the lord, my family/friends and anyone else who has been there with me through this whole situation,” Phillips wrote. “Today my fabricated charges were finally dropped, and I can do nothing but thank the lord. Time to get back to work!!”

Stoops was surprised that the legal process took this long to play out, but he was thankful for the results — noting that not everybody comes out unscathed.

“There’s a lot to learn,” he lamented. “I think we all can understand the basics of that, of where they need to be and what they need to be focused on.

“I feel bad for people who don’t have representation, I’ll tell you that. The wrongly accused, it’s a scary world out there for them.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

THE PRICE OF JOY: University of Kentucky Fined a Quarter of a Million Dollars for Too Much Celebrating

I was there in November of 1986. Well...I wasn't THERE there. But I was in front of a television and it was awesome. That was the last time, before Saturday, that Kentucky's football team beat Florida in Lexington. And yes, I find it interesting that they ended a Florida streak that was more DIFFICULT to end three years (2018) before this one.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football
247Sports

All charges dropped against six UK football players

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The burglary charges against six University of Kentucky football players has been waived by a Fayette County grand jury, according to the Lexington Herald Leader. Defensive backs Andru Phillips, Vito Tisdale and Joel Williams, along with offensive lineman Reuben Adams, wide receiver Earnest Sanders and running back...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
atlutd.com

Training Notebook: Moving Forward

Josef Martínez trained fully on Tuesday, taking extra shots on goal as practice wrapped. He sat out of the match against Philadelphia on September 25 because Gonzalo Pineda didn’t want to overload him, but the head coach confirmed that Martínez will be available for Atlanta’s next match against Inter Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday.
ATLANTA, GA
Warren Tribune Chronicle

YSU football set to move forward

YOUNGSTOWN — Breaking down the film from Youngstown State’s 38-35 loss to Western Illinois was no pleasure for the Penguins. Just ask senior offensive lineman Dan Becker. “We always watch film the day after. Obviously, after a loss, it’s tough to watch film,” he said. “The coaches get after you, but the day after, you just have to refocus on the next opponent. Everybody has their own way (to process tough losses). I just try to not think about it, learn from what I did wrong and move forward.”
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
2K+
Followers
264
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy