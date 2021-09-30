UK moving forward after charges dropped

When Kentucky football coaches and players learned Tuesday that a grand jury chose not to indict six student-athletes on burglary charges, a wave of relief washed over the Wildcats’ program.

RJ Adams, JuTahn McClain, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders, Vito Tisdale and Joel Williams were facing charges levied Aug. 19, which claimed the six were responsible for a confrontation at a UK fraternity party in March.

After judicial review, the grand jury declined to seek charges — meaning the six players can return to the football field. They began practicing with the team again last Monday, in anticipation of the coming decision.

Stoops wanted to wait until the legal process concluded before moving forward.

“That has played out, and we’re glad to welcome the players back to the team, to be eligible to play this weekend,” said Stoops, whose team is preparing for a Southeastern Conference tilt against No. 10 Florida. “They did return to practice activity last Monday, so they’ve been at it for over a week now, but they were still not cleared to play (at South Carolina).”

Stoops maintained support for his players throughout the process.

“I just believed in the players, I really did,” he said. “We’re going to try to always do what’s right and what’s best, but we’re going to go with the facts.

“We stuck by our players because we believed in them, and we believed at the end of this process, they’d be exonerated, and they were.”

Aside from resolving issues off the field for the Wildcats, Stoops noted the timing of the decision as his squad looks to remain undefeated against its toughest opponent to date.

“It just helps to have everybody at as full strength as we can be,” he said. “We know there’s injuries and things of that nature, but I think it helps to have everybody, whether it’s for special teams or somewhere else.”

Stoops wouldn’t confirm if any of the six players — who have missed time dating back to the spring — would see playing time against the Gators.

“They’re definitely backed up,” he said of their progress. “I noticed it. We were excited to get them back, but watching them, they definitely need a lot of reps. They were back last week knowing they weren’t going to play, but the game reps — I don’t know how fast that will happen.”

Of the six, Tisdale was expected to make the most impact in 2021 after making 20 tackles in seven games as a true freshman last year. McClain will compete for minutes at reserve running back after playing in all 11 games last year, and Phillips will add cornerback depth as well.

After the charges were dropped, UK players went to Twitter to celebrate.

“Thank yal for all yal support through this challenging time,” wrote McClain, alongside a photo posted by his mother, Qulita Glover, of the family embracing. “It’s been a long and tough process but I kept faith in god through it all! Now let’s ball!”

Phillips shared a similar sentiment.

“I just want to get on here and thank the lord, my family/friends and anyone else who has been there with me through this whole situation,” Phillips wrote. “Today my fabricated charges were finally dropped, and I can do nothing but thank the lord. Time to get back to work!!”

Stoops was surprised that the legal process took this long to play out, but he was thankful for the results — noting that not everybody comes out unscathed.

“There’s a lot to learn,” he lamented. “I think we all can understand the basics of that, of where they need to be and what they need to be focused on.

“I feel bad for people who don’t have representation, I’ll tell you that. The wrongly accused, it’s a scary world out there for them.”