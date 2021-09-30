CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK's Robinson named to Biletnikoff watch list

By the Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 6 days ago

Kentucky junior wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson has been added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc., announced Wednesday. The award is presented to the college football season’s most outstanding FBS receiver, regardless of position. Any player who catches a pass is eligible for the award. Robinson is one of eight players who are being added to the watch list based on performance during the 2021 season’s first month of play.

