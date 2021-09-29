CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Witkin and Witkin” -The wit of it all [MOVIE REVIEW]

By Neely Swanson
easyreadernews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrisha Ziff, no stranger to the art world, should gain more fame with the release of her outstanding documentary on Joel and Jerome Witkin entitled eponymously “Witkin and Witkin.”. I have known of Joel-Peter Witkin’s work for almost 30 years because a close friend collected his photography. It was the...

easyreadernews.com

“Algren” – All in [MOVIE REVIEW]

The first thing I did after watching Michael Caplan’s exceptional documentary on writer Nelson Algren was run upstairs to my library to see if I had any of his work. I remember the paperback copy of The Man with the Golden Arm on my parents’ bookshelf and its lurid, sensationalistic cover of the dish in the negligee on a bed awaiting her tough guy lover about to shoot up. Such were the early covers of “Pocket Books” to entice readers with a false sense of what was contained inside and to stand out on the rotating wire racks found everywhere from drugstores (as in Gordon Lightfoot and “just like a paperback novel, the kind the drugstore sells”) and the five and dime. With Algren’s literature, and make no mistake, it was literature, it wasn’t misleading. Alas, I didn’t have a copy, the original lost to time and cheap construction (another hallmark of Pocket Books” in order to make them affordable to all).
MOVIES
Variety

Magnet Releasing Nabs Irish Horror Film ‘You Are Not My Mother’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Magnet Releasing, the genre arm of Magnolia Pictures, has acquired North American rights to “You Are Not My Mother” following its world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. The movie, an Irish folk horror-thriller, screened in the festival’s Midnight Madness section. It’s the feature debut of Irish filmmaker Kate Dolan. The film centers on a teenage girl named Char (Hazel Doupe) whose mother, Angela (Carolyn Bracken) goes missing only to return with an increasingly frightening change in personality. She might look and sound the same, but Angela’s behavior has taken a dark turn, as if she has been replaced by a...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Announces Death of ‘The Lucy Show’ Actor James Garrett

Lucille Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, is paying her respects to a beloved cast member that once appeared on “The Lucy Show.”. While Ball was known for her hilarious antics on “I Love Lucy” with Desi Arnaz, she had other ventures after the still-loved sitcom. She starred in “The Lucy Show” from 1962 to 1968 alongside other icons like Gale Gordon and Vivian Vance. Amongst those stars was James (Jimmy) Garrett.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’: Nightbirde Gives Heartbreaking Health Update

Jane Marczewski, AKA “Nightbirde,” broke everyone’s hearts on “America’s Got Talent” when she eventually dropped out due to the severity of her cancer. The former contestant absolutely astounded the judges and audiences who watched her perform. She even convinced the stoic Simon Cowell to award her his Golden Buzzer, automatically moving her forward to the live show. But unfortunately, Nightbirde couldn’t make any more in-person appearances on “America’s Got Talent” as her leukemia has worsened recently.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Colman Domingo to Star in Bayard Rustin Biopic, the First Narrative Feature From Obamas’ Higher Ground (Exclusive)

Colman Domingo will star in Rustin, the biopic centered on influential civil rights and gay rights activist Bayard Rustin that Michelle and Barack Obama’s banner, Higher Ground, is producing. Chris Rock, Glynn Turman and Audra McDonald are also starring in the Netflix drama, which is being directed by George C. Wolfe, whose last film was Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Wolfe wrote the script with Dustin Lance Black, the Oscar-winning scribe behind Harvey Milk biopic Milk. Rustin was a key figure in the early civil rights movement in the mid-20th century, leading several marches on Washington as well as organizing Freedom Rides. A...
MOVIES
Popculture

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells' Last Will and Testament Revealed

Dawn Wells, the late actress who played the girl-next-door castaway Mary Ann on the CBS comedy series Gilligan's Island, left all of her personal belongings to family and friends. More than nine months after Wells died in December of causes related to COVID-19, her last will and testament were revealed, showing how the actress requested her personal items be split following her passing.
CELEBRITIES
CatTime

5 Terrifying Tales Of Frightful Felines For Halloween!

Are you getting in the mood for Halloween? It's always fun to read scary stories by the masters of thrills and chills, especially if they feature creepy cats. Here are five spooky stories that feature kitties. Check them out... if you dare! The post 5 Terrifying Tales Of Frightful Felines For Halloween! appeared first on CatTime.
ANIMALS
Vogue Magazine

Collection

The fashion industry can be cruel to the independents: those making by hand, working in small communities, and holding each other together with passion and craft. It’s why designers like Susan Cianciolo and Miguel Adrover haven’t, decades later, really gotten their flowers—but I feel certain fashion will (and must) pay attention to SC103. Sophie Andes-Gascon and Claire McKinney are spiritual descendents of Adrover, actual students of Cianciolo, and mentees of New York’s newer generation of independent thinkers and makers like Eckhaus Latta. Inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition, one SC103 piece is grouped with their peers in a room largely about offbeat creativity; another opens the show. SC103 is, by my count, one of only four brands with two installations included in the entire exhibition—the others are no less than Ralph Lauren, Marc Jacobs, and Heron Preston. “Being in the show,” says Andes-Gascon, “gave us the encouragement to make beautiful things and to move forward.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Page Six

Tony Shalhoub hits back at Sarah Silverman’s ‘Jewface’ comments

Tony Shalhoub doesn’t have any issues with non-Jewish actors playing overtly Jewish roles. The Maronite Christian actor, who plays a Jewish professor in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” defended his casting when asked about recent comments by Sarah Silverman denouncing Hollywood as having a “Jewface” problem. “I always feel that we’re...
CELEBRITIES
easyreadernews.com

“Adventures of a Mathematician” – A story problem [MOVIE REVIEW]

The objectives of Thor Klein, writer and director of “Adventures of a Mathematician,” were very well-intentioned, but good intentions, while not exactly leading to the road to hell, don’t make an especially compelling movie. That is not to say that Stan Ulam, the mathematician, did not lead an interesting life; he did. The problem was in the focus the director took, or more specifically didn’t take, when adapting Ulam’s autobiography of the same name.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

Nafessa Williams Joins Whiney Houston Biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’

EXCLUSIVE: Nafessa Williams has been tapped to play Robyn Crawford in the biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody the upcoming feature about the late musical icon, Whitney Houston. Williams steps in for Moses Ingram who recently parted ways with the role. Also joining the cast are Clarke Peters and Tamara Tunie, who are John and Cissy Houston. Naomi Ackie will play Whitney Houston in the musical biopic with Kasi Lemmons directing. The screenplay will be penned by Anthony McCarten, and will take audiences on an emotional, energetic journey through Houston’s career and music. Crawford was Houston’s longtime assistant who would later become...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand Bring Joel Coen’s ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ to the Oscars Race

The early days of awards season bring buzz and promise, but they also mean it’s time for studios to develop strategy and brainstorm opportunities to strike. With the Toronto International Film Festival handing out its prestigious People’s Choice prize to Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” the Focus Features drama has the authority to declare itself the best picture front-runner for this awards season — but holding on to the throne won’t be easy. Speaking of thrones, Joel Coen’s adaptation of “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” his first solo directorial helm without his brother Ethan in years, played like gangbusters at the Sept. 24 opening night...
MOVIES
Variety

Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Audra McDonald Starring in ‘Rustin’ for Obamas’ Higher Ground

Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman and Audra McDonald will star in “Rustin,” an upcoming biopic about gay, civil rights activist Bayard Rustin. The film is the first narrative feature to be produced by Higher Ground, Michelle and Barack Obama’s production company. George C. Wolfe, who previously oversaw “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with “Milk’s” Dustin Lance Black. Netflix will release the film under their deal with Higher Ground. The film will look at the onslaught of obstacles that Rustin had to overcome to organize the 1963 March on Washington, which was where Dr. Martin Luther King...
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Premieres to Rapturous Reviews [NYFF]

It’s no secret that pandemic-era film critics have veered towards hyperbole and over-praising certain films. I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s the case with Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth”, but I’m very excited to see it. Visually, it looks stunning and as a self-avowed “Coenhead,” this is easily one of my most anticipated films of the year.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

[Fantastic Fest Review] ‘She Will’ Casts a Beguiling Spell of Retribution

The opening title card’s preceding text reads “Dario Argento presents,” which fits in a certain sense; She Will operates within the realm of dreams. It’s a story relayed through potent and mesmerizing imagery over a traditional narrative structure, and women drive it. The connections cease there. She Will offers an intoxicating visual feast, casting a beguiling spell of a slow awakening and reckoning.
MOVIES

