Environment

Typhoon 20W (Mindulle), # 24

By Dave Ornauer, Stars and Stripes
 6 days ago

Sep. 30—1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, Japan time: Yokosuka Naval Base remained in Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 3 through mid-day Thursday in advance of Typhoon Mindulle, which remains forecast by Joint Typhoon Warning Center to pass more than 200 miles southeast of the Tokyo area late Friday afternoon. At...

Derrick

Strong typhoon near Tokyo disrupts some flights, trains

TOKYO (AP) — A powerful typhoon pounded Japan and some of its eastern islands Friday with gusts and downpours of rain, grounding some domestic flights and halting trains. The Tokyo area was getting heavy rain and blowing wind at midday, but no injuries have been reported. Typhoon Mindulle was near...
dallassun.com

Over 350 flights canceled at Tokyo's Haneda Airport as Typhoon Mindulle approaches

Tokyo [Japan], October 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Haneda Airport in Tokyo cancelled 357 flights on Friday due to powerful typhoon Mindulle approaching the country, according to the international airport's schedule. Since early Friday, 264 flights departing Haneda and 93 arriving at the airport have been canceled, while several more flights have been...
AccuWeather

Typhoon Mindulle creeps closer to Japan

The powerful typhoon will not make a direct strike on Japan, but AccuWeather forecasters say the country will still have to contend with tropical downpours and potentially damaging winds. As Japan braces for its brush with Typhoon Mindulle, AccuWeather forecasters say the storm remains formidable as it churns over the...
UPI News

Typhoon Mindulle to provide glancing blow to Japan

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Typhoon Mindulle lost some strength on Monday but it remained a powerful storm, AccuWeather forecasters said. While the anticipated track of Mindulle, which became just the third super typhoon of the year over the weekend, is forecast to keep the storm away from any direct impacts to land, Mindulle could approach the Japanese coast this week.
UPI News

Typhoon Mindulle could become a super typhoon and threaten Japan

As Typhoon Mindulle strengthens across the Philippine Sea, AccuWeather forecasters say favorable conditions for tropical development along its track can lead to rapidly strengthening and the storm becoming a super typhoon. "As Mindulle tracks across the Philippine Sea, it is expected to strengthen into early next week," said AccuWeather senior...
kdal610.com

Tokyo braces for typhoon that may brush city, bringing heavy rain

TOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo on Thursday was bracing for the approach of Typhoon Mindulle as the storm churned northeast, appearing likely to brush the Japanese capital with high winds and heavy rain by Friday morning. Mindulle, a Korean word for “dandelion,” was briefly a Category 5 typhoon, but has been...
theedgemarkets.com

At least 14 people injured by Mindulle Typhoon in Japan

TOKYO (Oct 2): At least 14 people have been injured as a result of the Mindulle Typhoon that hit Japan, media reported on Saturday. The typhoon left 10 people injured in the prefecture of Kanagawa and four more in the prefecture of Ibaraki, Sputnik reported quoting the NHK broadcaster. Mindulle...
AFP

Fires, floods, flying insects: 10 recent climate-fuelled disasters

From a summer of fire and record floods, to freak frosts and locusts invasions, experts say man-made climate change is wreaking havoc on the world's weather. - Experts blame climate-addled extreme weather -- including extreme rainfall -- for hatching billions of locusts that swarmed East Africa in January of 2020, threatening the region with a food crisis. 
theaviationgeekclub.com

Here’s why China does not have the World’s Largest Navy, in any Meaningful Metric

The statement of “China has the largest navy in the world” is largely misleading and used mainly for sensationalist headlines. Since the release of the Department of Defense’s “2020 China Military Power Report” last year, much has been made of China’s securing the title of the “world’s largest navy.” As reported by The Diplomat, indeed, the United States Office of Naval Intelligence has confirmed that the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has surpassed the US Navy in total battle force ships, approximately 537 ships (of which 360 deployable) to 480 total ships (of which 297 deployable), with future projections expecting the gap to grow. By 2025, the PLAN is predicted to field as many as 400 vessels whereas the US plans only to field 355. Quantitative discussions of this sort have fostered an increasing level of hysteria in the US media and even parts of its foreign policy and defense establishments.
pncguam.com

United announces flight schedule changes due to tropical depression 20W

United Airlines announced Thursday afternoon that due to inclement weather as a result of Tropical Depression 20W, flights departing from and arriving at the A. B. Won Pat International Airport, Guam on Sept. 23 through the early morning of Sept. 24 will be affected. United urges its customers to check...
