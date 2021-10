What's up, everybody? This is Brandon Copeland, aka Professor Copeland. You are now tuned into another episode of Cope'ing With Money. Recently, I've been doing some research and I found that apartment searches tend to hit a low between November and April. Well, this happens for a few reasons. In northern states, most people don't want to be moving during the middle of a snowstorm, and across the country in general, most families don't want to move their children during the middle of a semester and no one wants to be moving during the middle of the holidays.

