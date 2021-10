Netflix’s Maid is not for the faint of heart. Margaret Qualley’s Alex, a single mother who begins housecleaning to make ends meet, spends much of the limited series scrubbing grime off toilets, pulling hair out of drains, and hosing down mold-riddled surfaces, work that leaves her underpaid and over exhausted. If that doesn’t turn your stomach, the rigid bureaucracy she faces will: to receive subsidized daycare, Alex needs to prove she has a job, but in order to get a job, she must first secure childcare for her two-year-old daughter. As she so eloquently puts it, “What kind of fuckery is that?”

