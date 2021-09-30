CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots golf ties for second in SIRR Conference Tournament

By GALEN SHELTON bethashelton@yahoo.com
Cover picture for the articleTo absolutely no one’s surprise, Benton’s boys golf team blew away the field at Hickory Ridge in Carbondale, winning the SIRR Conference tournament on Thursday, Sept. 23. Benton’s team score of 295 was 43 strokes better than the Ohio side second-place finishers Harrisburg and Massac County, which both carded 338s. Ditto the Mississippi side, where Nashville turned in a 337 to take their division over Anna-Jonesboro’s 339.

