“Spanning the globe to bring you the constant variety of sport … the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.”. If you’re old enough to remember that lead-in, you remember the video of Vinko Bogataj, the Yugoslavian skier whose epic crash at the 1970 World Sky Flying Championships was played before each episode of ABC’s Wide World of Sports that ran from the early 1960s to the late 1990s.