All the news is not good. Our church lost a very special brother, bringing me and many others to tears. Gerald “Jerry” Heckert has been a loving friend to all of us. Someone who could laugh with us (not at us, usually, unless we were doing something really silly). He was there to listen to our woes and sympathize. If there was some sort of work to be done, he always was the first one there. If expenses and bills needed to be paid, he was faithful to help. He and his wonderful wife, Alma, have been friendly, loving and helpful to all of us and to whoever might come to visit.

