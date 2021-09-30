CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

“It’s a Race, Not a Competition”

olneyenterprise.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn incredible amount of food is served in our church every week. We have some women who are absolutely gifted in the area of hospitality, and they spend hours and hours planning, shopping for, preparing, and serving truly delicious meals to people in our community. I so admire the way they know how much cheese to buy when they’re cooking for 200. I love the way they calmly set about the tasks that would have me trembling in a corner someplace. They are just so committed to the ministry of hospitality, and specifically, to cooking delicious food that will fill bellies and warm hearts.

www.olneyenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
olneyenterprise.com

“The Reward”

Christian, so many times we perceive men and women in the Bible to be extraordinarily different than we are today. The truth is, it is not about the individuals we read about in the Bible, but it is about the Infinite God Who chose, by His sovereign pleasure, to save and use them for His purposes. Abraham was a man God chose to use in history to begin His nation in which He would send a messiah, Jesus, to save the world from their sins. Abraham was far from perfect and all his failures are transparently written for every human eye to read on the pages of Holy Scripture. For this reason, this leads us not to put assurance upon the faith of Abraham, but upon God who created in Him saving faith as He says himself, “God caused me to wander from my father’s house.” His faith was proven again and again when he trusted the Lord to do what seemed impossible in the circumstances that were given to him.
RELIGION
olneyenterprise.com

FBCO hosting “Marriage Matters Now” Conference with Steve & Debbie Wilson

First Baptist Church of Olney is thrilled to bring back national conference speakers Steve and Debbie Wilson to our community. The conference will be held on Sunday, October 3rd from 12:30-5:00 p.m. in the First Baptist Church of Olney Fellowship Hall. The cost is $20 per couple (or individual), but scholarships are available for those who can’t afford the fee.
OLNEY, TX
Santafe New Mexican.com

Santa Fe Farmers Market debuts chef's competition

The cooking contest was unlike any high-powered, high-profile, slice ‘n dice chef’s competition you ever saw in your life. For one thing, nobody had any electricity. And everyone had to use a potato. Finally, none of the competitors could really plan out a recipe in advance since they didn’t know...
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
monroecopost.com

Food Fight competition returning to St. Ann’s Community

Four local chefs will compete in a 30-minute cook challenge to benefit residents of St. Ann’s Community during its signature fundraising event, Food Fight, at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Genesee Valley Club, 421 East Ave., Rochester. This year’s co-hosts will be Paul Guglielmo, owner of the Craft Cannery...
ROCHESTER, NY
olneyenterprise.com

First United Methodist Church Vaccinations at Food Bank

On September 16, the Olney First United Methodist Church hosted their usual food bank, handing out groceries to individuals and families in need of help. During this time, the church hosted a COVID-19 Vaccine clinic in hopes of providing the shot to those who may not had the opportunity to be vaccinated.
OLNEY, TX
Warren Times Observer

Pittsfield’s Dickerson takes 10th at national competition

For many, dressage is that Olympic event seen every four years and never in between. But for Elyse Dickerson of Pittsfield, it’s a passion that took her and her 19-year-old gelding Beyon Chance to Ababian Sport Horse Nationals in Wilmington, Ohio last month. Equestrian events have been part of the...
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
goodmenproject.com

5 of the Best Places To Meet Single Men and Women

There are so many single people in the world, but where are they all? Why are so many of us single when we don’t want to be? Maybe we are looking in the wrong places? Here are 5 of the best places to meet single men and women. 1. Online.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#High School Girls#Cooking#Sonic
GoLocalProv

Controversial Allie’s Donuts Boss Stepping Down

The controversial Chief Operating Officer and owner-operator of Allie’s Donuts in North Kingstown is stepping down. Matt Drescher announced on social media this week that he will no longer be involved in the day-to-day operations of the business. SEE DRESCHER'S STATEMENT BELOW. This week, Allie's announced it is in need...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
sfbayview.com

Do women face more challenges than men in recovery?

Women and men experience differences in how they navigate recovery. While men are less apt to look for community support, women often struggle to find the right group to fit in with because they may have childcare issues, have mental health issues to deal with, or struggle with shame. Once a woman overcomes barriers to treatment, she can still fight for sobriety and push past the obstacles.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Detroit

Steve’s Soul Food Set to Re-Open, Closed for Almost Two Years

For almost four decades, Steven Radden has been cooking-up comfort meals in Metro-Detroit, but he says today’s kitchen climate is something he’s never seen before. “Food costs is sky-rocketing, but more so than that you can’t get the food,” Radden said. “Either you can get food, can’t get the containers...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Jobs
news9.com

Teacher Of The Day: Kim Pearson

Tuesday's T-Mobile Teacher of the Day is Kim Pearson. She teaches 2nd grade at Waukomis Elementary. Kim goes above and beyond for her students. She always brings a contagious positive energy to her classroom and motivates her students to try their best as well.
EDUCATION
Only In Florida

This Hidden Library In Florida Also Doubles As A Delicious Brunch Joint

If you’re anything like us, then dining whilst being surrounded by hundreds of books is likely a dream come true. At The Library Restaurant in St. Petersburg, that dream could easily become a reality. Not only is The Library a place where you can sit down with your favorite novel and a cup of hot […] The post This Hidden Library In Florida Also Doubles As A Delicious Brunch Joint appeared first on Only In Your State.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
olneyenterprise.com

The Refuge Opened its Doors to Open Door Christian School

On September 14, the Refuge was blessed with the opportunity to host Open Door Christian School’s elementary and junior high volleyball games. This was set to be their first “home” game, but due to a cancellation, they held an intramural game for the elementary and a special group of “Bees” showed up to play the junior high team. We were super excited to host them and met a lot of new people who had never been in the Refuge. At the Refuge we do have the capabilities to host camps or scheduled practices for those in need of a space. Our desire is to maximize the usage of the Refuge, at no cost, for our communities to bring glory to God and provide a safe atmosphere for all ages to come enjoy.
GRAHAM, TX
olneyenterprise.com

Cub Center Chats by Pat Curtis

Summer is gone! But, someone forgot to tell the weatherman and Mother Nature. Temps in the 90-100 range do not evoke visions of the fall season! Patience is a virtue, so we just need to wait for it. The crispness and bit of a nip in the early morning hours are omens that fall is inching nearer. It’s just slow like many of us with cane in hand.
JAMES WOODS
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe couple steps in to recycle and repurpose glass in the area

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – While many businesses had to pivot during the pandemic to make enough green. One small New Mexico business pivoted to help their city go green after finding out there wasn’t a place to recycle glass easily. Story continues below:. Business: M’tucci’s planning to renovate iconic...
SANTA FE, NM
olneyenterprise.com

Will B. “Enjoying Fall”

Summer is my favorite season, but fall does come in a close second. Although I am not a fan of the cooler evening when it drops below 60, it is worth the chill to have those beautiful days in the 70’s. Almost nothing feels as great to me as a...
LIFESTYLE
olneyenterprise.com

Olney in America Car Show

Deidre Choat-brown | Executive Director, Olney Chamber We had a great turnout for the 1st Annual Olney in America Car Show. There were 32 cars and motorcycles registered to compete. Only three of these won cash prizes, and five more were winners of “Best in Show” plaques. We were so pleased at how many showed up – you just never really know how many to expect with sameday registration. We hope to build this event and make it even better in years to come, and we hope to see all of these competitors plus more next year!
OLNEY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy