“It’s a Race, Not a Competition”

Christian, so many times we perceive men and women in the Bible to be extraordinarily different than we are today. The truth is, it is not about the individuals we read about in the Bible, but it is about the Infinite God Who chose, by His sovereign pleasure, to save and use them for His purposes. Abraham was a man God chose to use in history to begin His nation in which He would send a messiah, Jesus, to save the world from their sins. Abraham was far from perfect and all his failures are transparently written for every human eye to read on the pages of Holy Scripture. For this reason, this leads us not to put assurance upon the faith of Abraham, but upon God who created in Him saving faith as He says himself, “God caused me to wander from my father’s house.” His faith was proven again and again when he trusted the Lord to do what seemed impossible in the circumstances that were given to him.

RELIGION ・ 6 DAYS AGO