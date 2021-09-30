“It’s a Race, Not a Competition”
An incredible amount of food is served in our church every week. We have some women who are absolutely gifted in the area of hospitality, and they spend hours and hours planning, shopping for, preparing, and serving truly delicious meals to people in our community. I so admire the way they know how much cheese to buy when they’re cooking for 200. I love the way they calmly set about the tasks that would have me trembling in a corner someplace. They are just so committed to the ministry of hospitality, and specifically, to cooking delicious food that will fill bellies and warm hearts.www.olneyenterprise.com
