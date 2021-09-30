First Team rounds out centennial celebrations
1st Cavalry Division celebrated 100 years of service to the nation with a centennial celebration on Cooper Field Friday. “It is indeed an honor to be back home with America’s First Team, to celebrate our centennial,” retired Command Sgt. Maj. Rory Malloy, reviewing officer of the ceremony, said. “We call upon the sacrifice and service of the thousands of veterans who, throughout the history of the first team, have stepped up to serve when our nation needed them most.”www.forthoodsentinel.com
