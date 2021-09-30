CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Team rounds out centennial celebrations

By Brandy Cruz, Fort Hood Sentinel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article1st Cavalry Division celebrated 100 years of service to the nation with a centennial celebration on Cooper Field Friday. “It is indeed an honor to be back home with America’s First Team, to celebrate our centennial,” retired Command Sgt. Maj. Rory Malloy, reviewing officer of the ceremony, said. “We call upon the sacrifice and service of the thousands of veterans who, throughout the history of the first team, have stepped up to serve when our nation needed them most.”

People First Center pilot course to begin in October

Col. William Zielinski joined the Army in 1995. He is extremely passionate about caring for Soldiers. That passion is evident in his demeanor, and it is reflected in his role as Ready and Resilient director for III Corps and Fort Hood. As a part of the Army’s People First initiative, Fort Hood is developing the People First Center, which runs its first pilot course October 4-6. Zielinski took a moment to describe the center and his philosophy on caring for Soldiers.
Museums prepare to close for relocation

The next several months will be bittersweet for Steve Draper, director of Fort Hood Museums, as he packs up exhibits at the 1st Cavalry Division Museum, which once served as Camp Hood’s Post Exchange, before later being converted into the 1st Cavalry Museum in 1971. The 1st Cavalry Division Museum...
‘First Team’ completes ‘Cav Week,’ celebrates centennial birthday

The 1st Cavalry Division hosted a parade during the final day of the “Cav Week” celebration of its centennial birthday at Cooper Parade Field on Friday. The final event included interactive displays of the division’s equipment and vehicles, music performed by the 1st Cavalry Division band and a cavalry charge by the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment with a helicopter flyover.
