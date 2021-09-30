CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Unity can save us from civic crisis

restorationnewsmedia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent Sunday afternoon was perfect for sitting outside, enjoying nature in the balmy weather. It ... Subscribe to The Johnstonian News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Book World: Recovering from a workplace crisis, with ideas for fixing our civic crisis

- - - Anne-Marie Slaughter is adept at mining her personal and professional life for broader societal lessons and policy prescriptions. Her 2012 cover story in the Atlantic lamenting "Why Women Still Can't Have It All" went viral because her bracingly honest appraisal of her struggles to balance work and family resonated with so many, myself included. She punctured the fuzzy mythology that the American workplace had become substantially more egalitarian when, in fact, it hadn't - not even for top-level officials in the U.S. State Department or tenured professors at Ivy League universities, jobs that Slaughter held while raising a family.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALL THAT REMAINS Singer Warns Of 'Authoritarian Takeover Of U.S. Government', Says Calling Capitol Riot An 'Insurrection' Is 'Ridiculous'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chad Prather Show", which airs through conservative media group Blaze Media, ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's an attempt for an authoritarian takeover of the United States government in a way that is unprecedented in American history. And the worst part is the people that do want to fight it, they have to deal with — essentially, it's just the most slanderous attacks. If you say 'I'm for this', someone will always say, 'Oh, you just want to do this hurtful thing to this person or these people,' or whatever."
U.S. POLITICS
Vice

Activists are Designing Mesh Networks to Deploy During Civil Unrest

Imagine waking up and checking your phone after several evenings of mass demonstrations. You try scrolling through your Twitter feed, but it won’t load. You turn your router off and on to no avail. You try texting a friend to complain, but the message fails to send. Frustrated, you walk outside. People scattered along the sidewalk look as disoriented and confused as you feel—except for police officers and the National Guard, who are forcefully telling everyone to immediately return to their homes over a loudspeaker.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Unity#The Johnstonian News
Indy100

TikToker challenges anti-vaxx neighbours who are flying Nazi flag to protest Covid vaccine

A woman was stunned while driving through her local area after she spotted her neighbors waving a Nazi flag on the street in an apparent protest against the Covid-19 vaccine. Kelley Mills (@imnotcryingshutup) was disgusted at the scene she was witnessing and began filming it from the inside of her car, and can be heard saying: “This is not happening in my neighborhood, no!”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Jano le Roux

Experts Say: America's shortage crisis is knocking on door

It isn’t just toilet paper. Experts warn many products will be hard to find, especially the staples of family life. It is a problem in a reality where America is depending on other countries. Fear is fear, and these empty shelves are feeding that panic. Christmas is approaching, but will America be able to get gifts, turkeys, and Christmas trees in time?
Sun-Journal

The debt ceiling is an absurd problem. Only an absurd solution can save us.

For the third time in a decade, the U.S. government is threatening to blow up the global financial system. There is no economic rationale for this threat, and its consummation promises no political advantage to anyone. It is a preposterous, silly and breathtakingly dangerous situation. Fortunately, it can be resolved...
U.S. POLITICS
The Next Web

How ‘human rights by design’ can save us from AI misuse

Events over the past few years have revealed several human rights violations associated with increasing advances in artificial intelligence (AI). Algorithms created to regulate speech online have censored speech ranging from religious content to sexual diversity. AI systems created to monitor illegal activities have been used to track and target human rights defenders. And algorithms have discriminated against Black people when they have been used to detect cancers or assess the flight risk of people accused of crimes. The list goes on.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Business Insider

How the right technology can save your business from losing 5% to 10% in annual revenue due to fraud

Online retailers may bear not just the brunt of the financial damage but also the perceived responsibility when fraudsters target their stores and customers, according to an extensive survey published this month by fraud prevention and e-commerce enablement company Riskified (RSKD). The results reveal that merchants are significantly more confident in their ability to manage fraud than consumers are — and that this gap in e-confidence costs them in customer loyalty.
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Breeze

Dawn Unity Column: Pandemic taught us faith is flexible

It is often said religious people are not open to change. Countless versions of the old light bulb joke highlight our resistance: “How many Episcopalians does it take to change a light bulb? Ten — one to call the electrician, and nine to sit around and talk about how much better the old one was.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFP

EU leaders seek unity on how to face China and US

EU leaders held tough discussions on Europe's place in the world at a summit on Tuesday, as they sought unity on how to deal with superpowers China and the United States. The gathering at Brdo Castle in Slovenia was their first meeting since June and saw them grapple with the fallout from the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan and a US submarine pact with Australia that enraged France. The dinner took place on the eve of an EU-Western Balkans summit in which countries to the bloc's east will seek assurances that they will one day be admitted to the European Union. "Drawing the lessons of recent crises, we are committed to consolidating our strengths and strengthening our resilience by reducing our critical dependencies," European Council chief Charles Michel said in a statement after over four hours of talks.
FOREIGN POLICY
Houston Chronicle

Book World: Recovering from a workplace crisis, with ideas for fixing our civic crisis

- - - Anne-Marie Slaughter is adept at mining her personal and professional life for broader societal lessons and policy prescriptions. Her 2012 cover story in the Atlantic lamenting "Why Women Still Can't Have It All" went viral because her bracingly honest appraisal of her struggles to balance work and family resonated with so many, myself included. She punctured the fuzzy mythology that the American workplace had become substantially more egalitarian when, in fact, it hadn't - not even for top-level officials in the U.S. State Department or tenured professors at Ivy League universities, jobs that Slaughter held while raising a family.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Washington Post

The debt ceiling is an absurd problem. Only an absurd solution can save us.

For the third time in a decade, the U.S. government is threatening to blow up the global financial system. There is no economic rationale for this threat, and its consummation promises no political advantage to anyone. It is a preposterous, silly and breathtakingly dangerous situation. Fortunately, it can be resolved...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Recovering from a workplace crisis, with ideas for ﬁxing our civic crisis

Anne-Marie Slaughter is adept at mining her personal and professional life for broader societal lessons and policy prescriptions. Her 2012 cover story in the Atlantic lamenting “Why Women Still Can’t Have It All” went viral because her bracingly honest appraisal of her struggles to balance work and family resonated with so many, myself included. She punctured the fuzzy mythology that the American workplace had become substantially more egalitarian when, in fact, it hadn’t — not even for top-level officials in the U.S. State Department or tenured professors at Ivy League universities, jobs that Slaughter held while raising a family.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy