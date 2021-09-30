CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden poll slump prompts 3 questions

 6 days ago

RALEIGH — When President Joe Biden's approval numbers began to plummet in early August, driven by pu...

Washington Post

Biden’s polling numbers are even worse than they appear

Democrats are rightly worried about President Biden’s poor job approval ratings. A closer look at his ratings among independents shows Democrats should be even more worried than they are. Biden’s overall job approval ratings are bad enough. Only 45.1 percent of Americans approve of his performance per Monday’s RealClearPolitics average;...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Free Press - TFP

POLL: Biden’s Approval Rating Tanks Again

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has declined to 50%, its lowest level since he took office, the latest Associated Press-NORC poll showed. While 50% of Americans approved of Biden’s job performance, 49% disapproved, according to the AP poll released Friday. The survey — conducted between Sept. 23-27 — showed the president’s approval rating declining to 85% among Democrats, 38% among Independents and 11% among Republicans, each category’s lowest level of Biden’s presidency.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden polls lowest in presidency as another shows even Trump is now more popular

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has sunk to its lowest levels since the beginning of his presidency, and a majority now disapprove of his performance for the first time, a Gallup poll revealed, as another poll shows former president Donald Trump more popular than him.Gallup conducted the survey between September 1 and 17 after the United States evacuated more than 120,000 people from Afghanistan. President Biden’s approval numbers are down six points from August, when 49 per cent of those polled approved of his performance and 48 per cent disapproved. Mr Biden saw his greatest decline with independent voters. In...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Person
Joe Biden
Washington Examiner

Even liberals now see that ‘moderate’ Biden was a mirage

Don’t take the word of conservatives that President Joe Biden is governing like a radical — take the word of the liberal establishment media. Chris Cillizza of CNN and formerly of the Washington Post is known for offering up vaguely center-left conventional wisdom, having spent years doling out daily analytical news wrap-ups that strive for fairness but without any real feel or sympathy for conservative thought. For Cillizza, Joe Biden has long been the “man for the moment ,” perfectly suited to today’s political circumstances. And Biden, wrote Cillizza, “should go all in on vaccine mandates ,” again reflecting Cillizza’s default position in favor of government command and control.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KCRG.com

Poll shows steep drop in Biden’s job approval among Iowans

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - President Joe Biden’s approval rating among Iowans has suffered a steep drop from earlier this year. According to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, 31 percent of Iowans approve of the job he is doing as president. That’s a drop of 12 percent from June.
IOWA STATE
wabcradio.com

President Biden’s Approval Rating Slumps in a new AP-NORC Poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s popularity has slumped — with half of Americans now approving and half disapproving of his leadership. That’s according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Support for the president who pledged to bring the country together and restore competence in government has declined after a slew of challenges in recent weeks at home and abroad. Fifty percent now say they approve of Biden, while 49% disapprove. Fifty-four percent approved in August, and 59% did in July. Since July, Biden’s approval rating has dipped slightly among Democrats and among independents who don’t lean toward either party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

Trump approval outpacing Biden’s in new poll

American voters are steadily losing confidence in President Biden, whose approval rating has hit a new low since he took office — while former President Donald Trump’s approval rating is on the rise. According to a new poll released by Gallup on Wednesday, only 43 percent of Americans approve of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
americanmilitarynews.com

Rasmussen poll: Trump beating Biden 51%-41% in 2024 presidential poll

Donald Trump would defeat both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris if the former president decides to run in 2024, a new poll revealed Thursday. According to a Rasmussen Reports poll, in a race between Trump and Biden in 2024, 51 percent of possible voters said they would vote for Trump, whereas just 41 percent said they would choose Biden.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Presidential Election
Politics
Elections
@JohnLocke

Poll: Clear Majority Supports Biden Resignation

John Hinderaker of the Powerline blog highlights a Rasmussen Reports poll of 1,000 likely voters. “When asked whom they believe about the 2,500 troops recommendation, Biden or [General Mark] Milley, only 21 percent believe Biden told the truth about not receiving the recommendation, while 57 percent believe Milley.”. This is...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Biden goes on offensive against 'reckless' Republicans

President Joe Biden went on the offensive Monday with a speech attacking Republicans over the looming threat of US debt default, while pressuring the Democratic Party to enact his stalled multi-trillion-dollar domestic spending agenda. Back from a rare weekend relaxing at home in Delaware, Biden plunged into the most consequential period of his presidency so far. On one side, he faces Republican determination to cripple his momentum and recapture control of Congress in next year's midterm legislative elections. On the other, Biden is struggling with infighting between Democrats over his infrastructure and social spending bills. With the speech calling out Republicans and a trip to Michigan on Tuesday to promote his domestic spending plans, the 78-year-old political veteran hopes to regain the initiative.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ames Tribune

Iowa Poll: 62% of Iowans disapprove of the job Joe Biden is doing as president

© Copyright 2021, Des Moines Register and Tribune Co. Fewer than one third of Iowans approve of the job Joe Biden is doing as president, a steep drop from earlier this year. Thirty-one percent of Iowans approve of how Biden is handling his job, while 62% disapprove and 7% are not sure, according to the latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll.
IOWA STATE
@JohnLocke

Biden Has Yet to See a Predicted Poll Recovery

Jim Geraghty of National Review Online probes the curious case of President Biden’s ongoing public polling problems. “White House officials believe Americans’ horror over graphic images of the chaos in Kabul and pleas from Afghans who fear they will be killed by the Taliban will morph into support for the president’s decision to pull troops from the country by Aug. 31 after a 20-year war.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ksgf.com

Biden’s Approval Slumps After Slew Of Crises

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s popularity has slumped — with half of Americans now approving and half disapproving of his leadership. That’s according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Support for the president who pledged to bring the country together and restore...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KABC

More polls exposing Biden Afghan fail

(Milwaukee, WI) — President Biden’s handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan is not polling well with most Americans. A Marquette Law School Poll of adults nationwide show the President received a 36-percent approval rating and a 63-percent disapproval rating for the handling of the withdrawal. However 74-percent of the same respondents supported the withdrawal of all U.S. troops from that country. In regards to the Afghan refugees 58-percent support admitting as many to the United States as possible while 42-percent are opposed to that.
MILWAUKEE, WI

