59th Vermont Milk Bowl Weekend Begins This Friday At Thunder Road
(Press release from Thunder Road Speedbowl) Three Days of Racing on Tap to Conclude 62nd Thunder Road Season. Barre, VT — The 59th edition of the Northfield Saving Bank Vermont Milk Bowl gets underway this coming Friday, October 1 to Sunday, October 3. The three-day racing festival brings 11 classes and touring series together at Barre’s Thunder Road for a series of no-holds-barred showdowns that can be witnessed at the track or live worldwide on FloRacing.racedayct.com
