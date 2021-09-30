CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Freeman failed to understand limits on manager's role

By Peter Thomson Columnist
Daily Advance
 6 days ago

Well, the world turns and City Manager Montre Freeman is still on paid vacation while councilors absent themselves from a final decision. And that’s too bad. Rumors are that a supportive group of Elizabeth City State University officials and alumni, along with influential private citizens, are pushing councilors to re-instate Freeman. Freeman supporters have their own ideas of what he did or didn’t do but city councilors have proprietary information and it seems they would simply like all of this to go away. But with highly respected acting City Manager Eddie Buffaloe leaving soon, following numerous department heads out the door, the pressure is on council to find a way forward soon.

