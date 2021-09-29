How carbon emissions are leading to emotional repercussions

America should lead by example on cutting carbon emissions in our country. The letter “Global context matters on carbon emissions” Sept. 19 suggesting that we must always complain about China when speaking of climate change is a recipe for surrender and defeat. What message would we send to our kids if we told them, “You don’t have to help or do the right thing since those ‘others’ aren’t doing it.” I wasn’t raised that way. Most of the carbon pollution we now suffer from is from our cars and factories. China, India, Africa and much of the “third world” are asking for their turn at the riches America has enjoyed, powered by burning fossil fuel, since the start of the Industrial Revolution. We know better ways, now. We need to both set an example and help the “others” by cleaning up our act and by using our vast abilities to help them electrify and industrialize without burning dirty fossil fuel. We all share this Earth, and pointing fingers without helping is leading us to disaster.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO