Fortnite Leaks Reveal ICON Series Game Mode In The Works

estnn.com
 8 days ago

Leaks today in the Fortnite Battle Royale scene indicate a string of ICON Series Limited Time Modes (LTMs) in the works. Fortnite's ICON Series dates back to the Marshmello skin—released in 2019. Since the well-known DJ and music producer entered Fortnite, many notable figures have followed in and out of the scene. Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, Lachlan "Lachlan" Power, David "TheGrefg" Cánovas Pol Martínez and Lannan "LazarBeam" Eacott are some of the many celebrities and personalities to be honored with an in-game Fortnite cosmetic set.

estnn.com

Lachlan
