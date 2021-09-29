Fortnite Leaks Reveal ICON Series Game Mode In The Works

Fortnite Season 8 is well underway, containing some notable new features. Players have been able to interact with new NPCs, fight monsters in The Sideways, and more. However, Season 8 still has a familiar feel to it overall. The cubes have returned from previous seasons, while various forms of wildlife still roam around. However, according to a new Fortnite leak, animals are set to change, by becoming rideable. Already, Fortnite has a plethora of animals you can hunt, including dinosaurs, boars, wolves, and more. Apparently, rideable animals could be making their way into Fortnite in the near future.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO