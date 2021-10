LAKE RATHBUN – Lauren Phillips may be wearing Centerville black and red. Phillips, however, has plenty of friends that wear the blue and red of the Albia Lady Dees. For the second time in three nights, Phillips ran had plenty of close friends from Monroe County to run with as the Centerville sophomore followed a seventh-place run at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Tuesday (22:35.8) with a fifth-place finish on Thursday at the Moravia Mohawk Invitational.

