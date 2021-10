OPEC and global energy risks; Central Banks and NFP report are drivers of the week. Market uncertainty lingers but the greenback’s haven appeal remains muted, as a global energy crisis threatens recoveries across the globe. Stocks are slightly on the back foot to start the week and the dollar remains feeble as the 10-year yield provides no support. Uncertainty out of China around a property developer giant and rising energy prices, with the UK being hit the worst, maybe weighing on market sentiment. Global supply bottlenecks are not helping economies at this point either.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO