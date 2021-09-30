CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI improves to 50.0 in September, beats estimates

By Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina's September Caixin manufacturing PMI came in at 50.0 vs. 49.5 expected and August’s 49.2, showing that the country’s manufacturing sector is peeping into the expansion territory. Earlier on, China's official manufacturing PMI contracted to 49.6 in September from 50.1 seen in August and 50.1 expected, the National Bureau of...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

German Factory Orders fall sharply by 7.7% MoM in August; EUR/USD unfazed

German Factory Orders fell sharply by 7.7% MoM in August, a big miss. On a yearly basis, Germany’s Factory Orders rose by 11.7% in August. EUR/USD keeps its range around 1.1590 on poor German Factory data. The German Factory Orders dropped more than expected in August, suggesting that the recovery...
ECONOMY
The Independent

German factory orders register sharp decline in August

Factory orders in Germany plummeted 7.7% in August compared with the previous month, led by much lower demand from countries outside the eurozone, official figures showed Wednesday.The drop in orders, a leading indicator for Europe s biggest economy, followed month-on-month gains of 4.6% in June and 4.9% in July. The Economy Ministry said that orders from inside Germany were down 5.2%, while those from non-eurozone countries were off 15.2%. Orders from Germany's partners in the 19-nation eurozone were up 1.6%.The ministry said the drop may be due in part to big bulk orders in July and to the fact that summer vacations at some automakers fell in August this year. There was a 12% drop in orders in the car sector, while orders for machinery were off only 1%.“Today’s disappointment has also an upside: it brings some relief to German manufacturers who are increasingly suffering from high backlogs,” Carsten Brzeski, a Frankfurt-based economist at ING said in a research note. “Judging from still richly filled order books and low inventories, the future for industrial production should be extremely bright,” he added, “if it wasn’t for the ongoing supply chain frictions.”
ECONOMY
Zacks.com

September's Services PMI Confirms U.S. Recovery: 5 Top Picks

For the last couple of months, a section of market participants was concerned about slowing U.S. economic recovery and said that the recovery process may have reached its peak. The rapid spread of the highly infectious Delta variant of coronavirus and higher inflationary pressure were the reasons for this negative thinking. These were the main reasons for Wall Street’s meltdown in September.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

US: ISM Services PMI improves modestly to 61.9 in September vs. 60 expected

US ISM Services PMI rose slightly in September. US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory little above 94.00. The business activity in the US service sector continued to expand at a robust pace in September with the ISM Services PMI edging higher to 61.9 from 61.7 in September. This reading beat analysts' estimate of 60.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Companies#Caixin Manufacturing Pmi#Nbs#Caixin Insight Group#Usd#Chinese
FOX40

US trade deficit hits record $73.3 billion in August

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit increased to a record $73.3 billion in August as a small gain in exports was swamped by a much larger increase in imports. The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that the monthly trade deficit increased 4.2% in August, rising to an all-time high, surpassing the previous record of $73.2 […]
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Dollar firm, yuan slips as China Evergrande anxiety resurfaces

SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar found support just below last week's peaks on Monday as renewed concerns about China's property sector and looming U.S. labour data put investors in a cautious mood. The greenback scaled a 14-month high on the euro and a 19-month top on the...
ECONOMY
CNN

It's official. China's manufacturing industry is in trouble

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Factories in China are struggling at a time when the world's second largest economy has to contend with yet another concern: a growing power supply crunch. A government survey of manufacturing activity released Thursday fell to 49.6 in September, down from 50.1 in August. Any...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
94.3 Jack FM

French September manufacturing growth weakens a tad more than forecast -PMI

PARIS (Reuters) – Growth in French manufacturing activity weakened a tad more than initially forecast in September, a survey showed on Friday, as problems over supplies of goods weighed on the sector. Data compiler IHS Markit said its final purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for the French manufacturing sector in September...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ForexTV.com

Malaysia Manufacturing PMI Remains In Contraction – Markit

The manufacturing sector in Malaysia continued to contract in September, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 48.1. That’s up from 43.4 in August and it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from...
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Irish manufacturing growth slips to 6-month low -PMI

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Growth in Irish factory activity slipped to a six-month low in September but remained close to all-time highs with the sector showing signs of inflationary pressures, a survey showed on Friday. The AIB IHS Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) slipped to 60.3 in September from 62.8...
WORLD
actionforex.com

UK PMI manufacturing finalized at 57.1, descending towards a bout of stagflation

UK PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 57.1 in September, down from August’s 60.3. Markit said output and new orders rose at slowest rates since February. New export business fell for the first time in eight months. Rob Dobson, Director at IHS Markit, said: “The September PMI highlights the risk of...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Italy's manufacturing growth eases slightly in Sept -PMI

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s manufacturing sector maintained strong growth in September although supply delays and material shortages hampered the sector, a survey showed on Friday. The IHS Markit Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for Italian manufacturing came in at 59.7, down from a multi-year high of 60.9 in August but still...
ECONOMY
104.1 WIKY

Supply bottlenecks dampen outlook for German manufacturers -PMI

BERLIN (Reuters) – Supply bottlenecks dampened German manufacturing activity in September, a survey showed on Friday, as factories reported a drop in new orders and output constraints. IHS Markit’s Final Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for manufacturing, which accounts for about a fifth of Germany’s economy, stood at 58.4, slightly lower...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Eurozone Preliminary CPI jumps 3.4% YoY in September, beats estimates

The core figures arrived at 1.9% YoY in September when compared to 1.9% expectations and 1.6% booked last. “Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in September (17.4%, compared with 15.4% in August), followed by non-energy industrial goods (2.1%, compared with 2.6% in August), food, alcohol & tobacco (2.1%, compared with 2.0% in August) and services (1.7%, compared with 1.1% in August).”
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

Pound Recovers After U.K. Manufacturing PMI

UK Markit/CIPS manufacturing PMI has been released at 4.30 am ET Friday. The pound recovered from its early lows against its major rivals after the data. The pound was trading at 1.3469 against the greenback, 149.82 against the yen, 1.2553 against the franc and 0.8596 against the euro around 4:34 am ET.
MARKETS
wsau.com

China’s factory activity holds steady in September- Caixin PMI

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s factory activity fared better than expected in September, stabilising after a slump in August, a business survey showed on Thursday, with a smaller decline in production countering an uptick in demand. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 50.0 in September from 49.2 the...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy