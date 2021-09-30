Athens budget has no cost-of-living raises for now

ATHENS — The $34.4 million fiscal 2022 budget that Athens approved this week has no cost-of-living raises for employees but does include 10 new positions, and officials said they hope to review pay levels in six months.

Projected expenditures for the fiscal year that begins Friday are $34,398,613, which is $492,252 less than expected revenue of $34,890,865.

“We have always tried to be very conservative in our projected expenditures for the next fiscal year and beyond. You never know when something’s going to come up that you need to spend money on,” said Dana Henry, District 4 council member. “If you have the money in reserve, it makes it easier.”

The original 2021 fiscal budget was $32,017,543, which is $2,381,070 less than the city's fiscal 2022. By the end of fiscal 2021, the budget had been amended and increased by almost $800,000 to $32,796,343.

Henry said the idea is to prepare for growth. “There were lots of places in that budget where that was evident, that our department heads are looking ahead to see areas we need to beef up.”

Although the budget approved Monday by City Council has no cost-of-living raise, the city hopes to have a system of raises no later than April 1, which would be six months into the fiscal year.

According to Annette Barnes, city clerk, the city has hired an outside company to look objectively into how these raises would work. “Basically, the job duties and the job descriptions and the current pay, they compared that to other cities and other entities and evaluated what type of adjustments should be made.”

This company has come back to the city with several options, said Barnes. Marsha Sloss, human resources director for the city, will meet with all the department heads next and show them the results for their departments, said Barnes. “And then it will be time to take a recommendation to the City Council.”

The budget projects sales tax revenue to increase $830,000, or 6.7%, over fiscal 2021. Sales tax revenue has shown growth rates over the last four years and makes up around 40% of the general fund budget.

The new recreation center was built in July 2021 and has generated approximately $115,000 in membership fees since it opened, which is more than officials said they anticipated.

“We are just incredibly fortunate that we actually had increases in revenue that a lot of cities our size, and larger and smaller, did not have, so they are hurting,” said Henry.

According to Henry, “Right now we have a lot of areas that we have got to give attention to, because of our growth. And if we weren’t fortunate enough to have those increases in revenue, we would not be able to do what we know we’ve got to do.”

The 10 new positions are in part a response to the city's growth. Census figures show the city's population grew by 3,509 residents, or 16%, to 25,406 between 2010 and 2020. Two of the positions are in sanitation, one in information technology and one graduate engineer for the engineering services and community development department.

The other six positions are with the utilities and water department for positions such as water and sewer line locator, instrumentation and electronics controls technician and water and sewer construction inspector.

“I feel good going into our fiscal year and approving those budgets because we do have some money to work with to meet challenges we’re facing as a city,” said Henry.

