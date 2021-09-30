CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tirumurti welcomes Jaishankar in New York

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York [US] September 30 (ANI): Permanent Representative and Ambassador of India to United Nations TS Tirumurti on Wednesday (local time) received External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in New York. "Delighted to receive External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at our...

