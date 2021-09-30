Tirumurti welcomes Jaishankar in New York

UN Security Council powers including the United States on Monday accepted that Haiti's elections will be delayed until the second half of 2022 at the latest as the impoverished nation is hit by repeated crises. The United States, the most influential foreign player in Haiti, had earlier pushed for elections to go ahead this year to restore democratic legitimacy amid a power vacuum. But elections were delayed indefinitely last week after Prime Minister Ariel Henry dismissed members of the Provisional Electoral Council, which had been mired in controversy. Addressing the Security Council, the UN secretary-general's special representative on Haiti, Helen La Lime, highlighted an agreement last month among political parties that called for a new provisional electoral council and inclusion of the diaspora.

