Royals to start Angel Zerpa on Thursday

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoyals manager Mike Matheny announced that the club will call up and start left-hander Angel Zerpa on Thursday against the Indians. Zerpa, who turned 22 years old on Monday, has had a meteoric rise through the minors this year. He began the year in High-A Quad Cities, making eight starts, before being promoted to Double-A to make 13 starts for Northwest Arkansas. He even pitched 1 1⁄3 innings for Triple-A Omaha last weekend before getting the call to the big leagues. Overall he has a 4.58 ERA with 108 strikeouts and 28 walks in 88 1⁄3 innings pitched.

