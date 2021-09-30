Non-Executive Director Appointment
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. (‘Synairgen’ or the ‘Company’) Southampton, UK – 30 September 2021: Synairgen plc (LSE: SNG), the drug discovery, development and commercialisation company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Theodora Harold as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company and Chair of the Audit Committee with immediate effect.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0