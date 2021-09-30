CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Non-Executive Director Appointment

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. (‘Synairgen’ or the ‘Company’) Southampton, UK – 30 September 2021: Synairgen plc (LSE: SNG), the drug discovery, development and commercialisation company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Theodora Harold as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company and Chair of the Audit Committee with immediate effect.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
HPCwire

Excelero Appoints Pioneering Cloud Technologist to Executive Team

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 — Excelero, provider of solutions for the most demanding public and private cloud workloads, named longtime enterprise IT technology leader Jeff Whitaker as its Vice President of Product. With organizations embracing public cloud deployments for even their most demanding, low-latency IT applications, Jeff’s pioneering expertise in storage and networking solutions for the public cloud will help Excelero define and build breakthrough storage offerings for a cloud-first era.
BUSINESS
njbmagazine.com

Lightbridge Academy Announces Key Executive Appointments

Lightbridge Academy, a 60-unit early education and childcare franchise offering programs to children aged six weeks through kindergarten, has announced four new additions to its executive team and board. The updates include the promotion of Gigi Schweikert to CEO, the hiring of John Hamilton as vice president of Franchise Operations, Bada Hong as vice president of customer experience, and Susan Wolford as a new board member.
EDUCATION
birminghamnews.net

Finance Blocks appoints Jake Seltzer as Chief Executive

Los Angeles (California) [US], September 22 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Jake Seltzer, a Pinnacle Professional in the field of Fintech is now the Chief Executive Officer of Finance Blocks, a micro-banking solution based on the Blockchain platform for Rural Financial Institutions in Los Angeles. Finance Blocks provides a suite of fintech services...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pricewaterhousecoopers#Fast Track#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Lse#Crescendo Biologics Ltd#Psioxus Therapeutics Ltd#Mission Therapeutics Ltd#Chronos Therapeutics Ltd#Chartered Accountant#Chair Of Synairgen#Board#University Of Southampton
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
Best Life

Vaccine Maker Just Made This Chilling COVID Prediction

With more than half of the country fully vaccinated, the question of booster shots for the masses continues to be a major topic of discussion. While a large percentage of the vaccinated population is already eligible for additional doses of the existing vaccines, everyone may need more targeted shots down the line. One vaccine maker predicts that in the near future, the current vaccines will need to be updated, which means we could be due for a new COVID shot sooner than expected.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, the CDC Director Has a New Booster Update

Hundreds of thousands of people across the U.S. are lining up for additional COVID vaccine shots. By Sept. 24, both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had authorized a booster for certain groups of people who had gotten a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months prior. More than 400,000 people got this additional shot the weekend after, and nearly a million people have already scheduled their Pfizer booster shot appointment, according to the White House COVID Response Team. Those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson have been warned to wait for their booster shots, and now the CDC has released a new update on what happens next.
PHARMACEUTICALS
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Perfect storm hits the food and drink supply chain

The food and drink supply chain has taken a beating over the past 18 months, with each new crisis piling on a new concern for business to worry about. But above all else, the main concern is how to get the supply chain moving again in spite of the recent heavy goods vehicle (HGV) driver shortage.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
PLC
leedaily.com

J&J Vaccine Finds Its Way to Clotting Conditions, Vaccine Discontinued

Things get pretty unfortunate for the much-awaited J&J vaccine as the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the European Union’s primal drug regulator on Friday found a potential link between Johnson & Johnson’s SARS COVID-19 vaccine and the involvement of rare cases of blood clotting in deep veins to those injected. About...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Dr Michael Watt: Neurologist removed from medical register

Former Belfast Trust neurologist Dr Michael Watt has been removed from the medical register - meaning he can no longer practise medicine in the UK. The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) made the move after Dr Watt made a voluntary application to be removed from the register. His work and...
HEALTH
WREG

TG is Hiring in Batesville, MS

Want to experience great benefits at work? When you’re a team member at TG, you will have the opportunity to enroll in a benefit plan that is valued at $15,000 annually! TG offers some of the best benefit plans in the region. But, don’t just take our word for it. Watch Carolina’s story about how […]
BATESVILLE, MS
StreetInsider.com

Kohls/Sephora Site Visit Bodes Well for Estee Lauder (EL) - Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh reiterated an Outperform rating and $355.00 price target on Estee Lauder (NYSE: EL) after the company ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 FIRSTENERGY CORP For: Oct 01 Filed by: ANDERSON MICHAEL J

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. Represents shares paid...
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL For: Oct 03 Filed by: Lewis Gregory P

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. Instrument converts to...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Steel Connect, Inc. For: Oct 01 Filed by: KASSAN GLEN M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION. Washington, D.C. 20549. STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP. Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Rexel enters into an agreement to buy Mayer

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rexel announces it has reached agreement to acquire Mayer, a major distributor of electrical products and services in the Eastern part of the USA, further building up its presence in the world’s leading market for electrical supplies.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy