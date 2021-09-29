CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Soccer Wins at Garber

By Admin
freelandathletics.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Freeland Varsity Soccer team traveled to Essexville-Garber for a conference soccer matchup. The Falcons opened the scoring 22:52 into the game with a goal by Thomas Roenicke assisted by Cameron Fobear. The first half end with the Falcons up 1-0. The Falcons netted another goal 7:32 into the second half when Maxwell Royale passed the ball to Cameron Fobear for the goal. The Falcons closed out the scoring 2:41 later when Braeden Traver scored on a penalty kick. The Falcons back four along with keeper Gavin Spaulding earned another clean sheet. The victory brings the Falcons to 7-4-4 (W-L-T) on the season. We would love to fill the stands tonight for Senior night. Game starts at 7:00 p.m.

freelandathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
Plainsman

Huron soccer wins big over Pierre

PIERRE – The Huron Tigers boys soccer team had a very strong game preparing for the playoffs on Tuesday, defeating the Pierre Governors on the road 5-1. “I have been asking them to play whistle to whistle all year, and we finally got a complete game,” Coach Leah Branaugh said. “We need to continue playing like this on Thursday at Harrisburg and into the playoffs.”
HURON, SD
Oklahoma State Athletics

Cowgirl Soccer Gets In Big 12 Win Column

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State tied its highest-scoring output of the season and posted its first Big 12 Conference win of the year Sunday with a 3-1 victory over Kansas at Neal Patterson Stadium. Olyvia Dowell recorded a brace for the Cowgirls, and Charmé Morgan added a goal on a penalty...
OKLAHOMA STATE
readthereporter.com

Boys soccer: Carmel, University get Thursday wins

The Carmel boys soccer team won its Senior Night game on Thursday, beating Cathedral 2-0 at Murray Stadium. Two seniors scored goals for the Class 3A No. 13 Greyhounds: AJ Caito and Baenan Mckeown. Caiton also had an assist. Another senior, TJ Barrett, recorded the shutout at goal. Carmel coach...
CARMEL, IN
kchi.com

Hornets Soccer Win Streak Reaches Five Games

TThe Chillicothe Varsity Soccer team won their fifth straight match with a 5-1 win at Savannah. The Savages scored in the second minute but Chillicothe took over the rest of the match. Drake Cosgrove scored in the 18th minute off a Nate King assist and again one minute later off a Chace Corbin assist.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freeland Varsity Soccer#Falcons 3 Dukes
kmlchargers.com

JV Soccer Continues Winning Streak

KML’s JV soccer team secured their fourth win in a row on Thursday at home against Lakeside Lutheran. Evan Hadler scored for the Chargers in the 18th minute. Although the Chargers controlled much of the game and had numerous other chances to score, the next goal wouldn’t come until the 73rd minute when Isaiah Schaser got around an outside defender, dribbled in at the keeper and beat him with the far post shot. KML would finish the game with one more goal by Johnny Krenek that was assisted by Eric Krause.
SOCCER
kmlchargers.com

JV Soccer earns thrilling win over Muskego

The KML JV boys soccer team had another thrilling victory on Tuesday on their home pitch. The Chargers started the game off very quickly and were able to get some great shots off in the opening minute of the game. Their fast pace start paid off when Isaiah Schaser finished a loose ball in the box in the 2nd minute of play. Unfortunately, Muskego responded with great possession and were able to score two goals later in the first half to put KML down 1-2 at the break.
MUSKEGO, WI
blackfordathletics.com

Girls Soccer Picks Up Senior Night Win!

The varsity girls soccer team hosted Eastern last night in what was expecting to be a tight battle; however, the Lady Bruin seniors went on a scoring rampage on Senior Night, helping the Bruins ti an early 4-0 lead. They went on to win it, 8-0. Senior Kiley Eppard scored a hat trick and more in route to 4 goals on the evening. Seniors Sophie Jennerjahn, Jenna Payne (2) and Ruby Slentz also added goals as did Chloe Wicker. Senior Anya Uggen added 3 assists. Coach Michelle Gross said, “It was a good night for the Lady Bruins.”
SOCCER
gwsports.com

Men's Soccer Claims Win at Fordham

BRONX, N.Y. - Tom Cooklin notched a first-half goal and later assisted Aaron Kronenberg's game-winner as GW men's soccer landed a 2-1 road victory over Fordham on Saturday afternoon at Jack Coffey Field. With the game tied in the 71st minute, Cooklin and Kronenberg connected on the go-ahead score via...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
gallatinnews.com

Station Camp beats Ellis to win soccer championship

Familiar foes met again in this year's Sumner County Middle School Girls Soccer League Championship Game. Station Camp entered the contest with a 7-0 record, including a 3-0 semifinal win over Hunter, while Ellis knocked off Gallatin 3-0 to advance. With a record of 5-1-1, Ellis's only loss came in the regular season matchup between these same two juggernauts.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WVNews

Minutemen soccer pick up two more wins

Minutemen soccer picked up two more wins this week, including a 13-0 drubbing of Pendleton County, and a key win against a sectional opponent. The week didn’t start out on a winning note for Lewis County, however, as it battled in a 2-1 loss against an experienced Bridgeport side. The...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
kchi.com

Hornets Soccer Wins In Strong Second Half

The Chillicothe Boys Soccer team beat Knob Noster 4 to 1. Chace Corbin started the scoring in the 26th minute off a Ben Cueni-Smith assist. In the Second Half Knob Noster tied the score in the 42nd minute, but the Hornets took the lead for good in the 53rd minute with a Jackson Reeter goal and the second assist for Cueni-Smith.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
cortlandstandard.net

Marathon boys soccer gets big win

MARATHON – The Marathon boys soccer team dominated the visiting Moravia Blue Devils on Monday, winning 5-0 at Marathon High. It seemed like the Olympians were on offense the entire game as they controlled possession in both halves and outshot the Blue Devils 30-0. Junior Kaiden Cornell led the way...
MARATHON, NY
kotatv.com

Solano earns hat trick in STM soccer win

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - St. Thomas More’s boy’s soccer team continued their impressive season on Saturday against Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood on the pitch. Ben Burns breaks down the highlights and results.
RAPID CITY, SD
utdailybeacon.com

Tennessee soccer gets overtime win at Missouri

For the second match in a row, the Lady Vols got an overtime win, this time on the road against Missouri. Missouri struck early, scoring in the eighth minute. Tennessee answered back shortly after, evening the game in the 16th minute on a goal from Jaida Thomas. From there, neither...
TENNESSEE STATE
Concord Monitor

Concord girls soccer wins second consecutive game

Andrew Mattarazzo fought back his tears and stumbled over his words, trying to think of the right thing to say. The first-year Concord girls head soccer coach and his wife unexpectedly welcomed their son Antonio into the world on Sept. 28, 2020. Unexpectedly, because what was just supposed to be a normal check-up close to the delivery date, they were told that Antonio was coming now.
CONCORD, NH
peakofohio.com

Calvary Christian Soccer Team Secures Conference Win

The Calvary Christian Spartan soccer team traveled to Dayton Monday night for a conference matchup with Dayton Temple. Calvary controlled the first half with having several dangerous opportunities to get on the board but was unable to find the net leaving the score 0-0 at the half. Calvary was able...
DAYTON, OH
The Evening News

GIRLS' SOCCER ROUNDUP: Pirates win Warriorette Cup

SCOTTSBURG — Charlestown won Saturday's Warriorette Cup at Scottsburg. The Pirates beat the host Warriorettes 2-1 in their first match before topping Salem 4-1 for the title later in the day. REED LIFTS PIONEERS. CLARKSVILLE — Madaleine Reed's two successful penalty kicks propelled Class A No. 6 Providence to a...
SCOTTSBURG, IN
Payson Roundup

Improving girls soccer team wins three of four

Payson’s girls soccer team enters tonight’s 6 o’clock home game against Round Valley at 3-3 and showing lots of positive signs of improvement. The Longhorns won three of four games before falling 4-0 at home against Snowflake on Sept. 21. “Since our first two games, we’ve been learning and improving...
PAYSON, AZ
Oskaloosa Herald

Conference soccer season starts with a win for Dutch women

DECORAH — The Central College women’s soccer team got an early goal from Rachel Daniels (junior, forward, Geneseo, Ill.) and never relinquished the lead in a 2-0 victory against Luther College Saturday afternoon. The Dutch (6-2-1, 1-0-0 American Rivers Conference) recorded their sixth shutout of the season against the Norse...
DECORAH, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy