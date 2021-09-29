Soccer Wins at Garber

The Freeland Varsity Soccer team traveled to Essexville-Garber for a conference soccer matchup. The Falcons opened the scoring 22:52 into the game with a goal by Thomas Roenicke assisted by Cameron Fobear. The first half end with the Falcons up 1-0. The Falcons netted another goal 7:32 into the second half when Maxwell Royale passed the ball to Cameron Fobear for the goal. The Falcons closed out the scoring 2:41 later when Braeden Traver scored on a penalty kick. The Falcons back four along with keeper Gavin Spaulding earned another clean sheet. The victory brings the Falcons to 7-4-4 (W-L-T) on the season. We would love to fill the stands tonight for Senior night. Game starts at 7:00 p.m.