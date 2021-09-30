CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Every State's Top Event for October

TravelPulse
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile we can argue over whether or not it's okay to sip a pumpkin spice latte in late August or remind each other how those summer vibes should—in theory—keep rolling through September, what's not up for debate is that October is peak autumn and one of the best months of the year to travel. During the 31 days of October, you'll find tons of fall-tinged things to do all over the country, so click on the slideshow to find your favorite pre-Halloween happening and enjoy it safely.

www.travelpulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spice
The Hill

DOJ reviewing non-prosecution of FBI agents in Nassar sex abuse case

The Department of Justice is launching a new inquiry into the FBI’s handling of allegations against disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, specifically reviewing the department's decision not to charge agents who mishandled the investigation. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco confirmed the new probe during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage

Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms are back online after a massive global outage plunged the services and the businesses and people who rely on them into chaos for hours. Facebook said late Monday that “the root cause of this outage was a faulty configuration change” and that there...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Vibes#Pumpkin Spice Latte#Halloween
NBC News

Video of Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer in Ohio bar is 'inexcusable,' team owner says

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan ripped his own coach Tuesday, calling video of his sideline leader and a woman dancing with him "inexcusable" conduct. Urban Meyer, who is winless through four games as rookie head coach of the NFL franchise, has been forced to apologize for a video that emerged over the weekend of him at an Ohio bar with a woman who isn't his wife dancing closely to him.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy