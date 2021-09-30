CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kakao Page under fire after sending its webtoon + web novel publishers a 'Self-Censorship Guide for Inappropriate Content' in light of distribution partnership with China

By Susan-Han
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to industry insiders on September 29, Kakao Entertainment's popular webtoon and web novel platform 'Kakao Page' recently sent its key content publishing partners a notice, which contained a 'Self-Censorship Guide for Inappropriate Content'. Back on September 27, Kakao Entertainment launched a webtoon and web novel distribution service called PODO...

