Kakao Page under fire after sending its webtoon + web novel publishers a 'Self-Censorship Guide for Inappropriate Content' in light of distribution partnership with China

The funding will be used by Berlin-based Inkitt to continue building out its algorithms and technology, which is important because the curation of stories — including choosing what catapults from the free to the paid app as a longer work; and acting as “editor” with A/B testing of variations in story directions — are all generated by those algorithms, not humans. It will also be using the funds to hire more people, in particular to expand further into the North American market. And it finally plans to work on how it might extend the platform in the longer term. That could involve more formats beyond reading (it’s now taking early steps into audio, for example), and it could also involve building APIs and SDKs so that other parties, such as other publishers, might be able to use its tools to also test out shorter works to see what might work as books.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO