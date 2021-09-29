Bend’s Forged Elegance Creates Handcrafted Furniture with Reclaimed Wood

As a second-generation sheet-metal worker and owner of a Bend HVAC company, Paul Shepherd has long been comfortable welding and crafting metal to fit a purpose. But it was only five years ago that he truly let his creativity start shining, when he was asked to create a copper range hood for the new home of a Shepherd Heating & Air Conditioning client. With no interest in taking the easy route, Shepherd crafted an intricate and beautiful copper hood that well exceeded the expectations of the homeowner. “The range hood was a piece of art, which we knew as soon as we saw it done,” said Connie Perala, owner of the home in the Crosswater neighborhood of Sunriver. It wasn’t long before Shepherd was also forging hardware for the kitchen cabinets, welding steel brackets for the interior beams, and creating a custom tile backsplash behind the oven range. Unknowingly, Perala had become one of the first customers of Shepherd’s future business, Forged Elegance.