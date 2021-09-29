Pole Barns and Barn-Inspired Homes of Central Oregon

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleA unique framing style once reserved for barns and warehouses is growing in popularity and leading to a new wave of creative homes and structures. Pole barn, or post-frame construction, design allows for walls of windows and breathtaking views, something a conventionally framed home couldn’t easily support. And as the use of pole barn construction gains traction, traditional builders are seeing more demand for barn-inspired homes, including here in Central Oregon.

