Bend’s Boyd Acres Neighborhood Offers Convenience and Livability

When Sam Elcik and Sumra Zaidi relocated to Bend in 2020, they hoped to find a home in a quiet neighborhood, near green space, with easy access to downtown Bend. It seemed an impossible checklist until they toured a home for sale in the Boyd Acres Neighborhood, near Sawyer Park. “I was hesitant when our realtor suggested this area, but it checked all the boxes for us. We can get on the river, walk the dogs in the park and bike downtown. Most of all, we love the quiet,” Elcik said. The couple is far from the only new Bend residents settling into Boyd Acres. This neighborhood is among the largest in Bend, yet its livability is often overlooked.