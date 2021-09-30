CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Mariners remain half-game back in wild-card race with 3 games remaining after beating A's

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA loss meant losing ground, and the Mariners simply don’t have enough games remaining to take the chances of letting someone else take it from them. On a night when they had to win to keep pace as the interlopers in the American League wild-card race, they did so in the manner that has won them more games than anyone expected or believed possible in the first months of the season — quality starting pitching, solid bullpen work and piecing together just enough offense provided competitive at-bats and clutch hits late in the game.

MLB

Mariners catch A's, keep pace in Wild Card

OAKLAND -- The scene was a Zoom call in mid-January with local media previewing the 2021 season, and their tones were confident and firm. Marco Gonzales and J.P. Crawford unapologetically projected that the Mariners’ only barometer for success this year would be winning. Not individual player development. Not a much-improved...
MLB
1460 ESPN Yakima

Bassitt Returns but Mariners Beat A’s 6-5 for 4-game Sweep

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Chris Bassitt pitched three scoreless innings less than a month after surgery to repair facial fractures, but the Seattle Mariners rallied against Oakland’s bullpen for a 6-5 victory and a four-game sweep that damaged the Athletics’ wild-card hopes. Seattle matched its season high with its fifth straight win, won its ninth in a row over the A’s and moved within two games of the Yankees for the second AL wild card. Oakland fell four games back of New York. Bassitt was struck by a 100 mph line drive off the bat of Brian Goodwin of the Chicago White Sox last month.
MLB
ABC30 Fresno

Mariners beat Athletics 5-2 to stay in AL wild-card chase

OAKLAND, Calif. -- - Marco Gonzales pitched six uneven innings and won his eighth straight decision, and the Seattle Mariners beat Oakland 5-2 on Tuesday night, moving into a tie with the Athletics in a matchup of wild-card contenders. J.P. Crawford hit a home run in the ninth inning and...
MLB
Person
Logan Gilbert
Person
Abraham Toro
Person
Casey Sadler
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Ted Barrett
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Josh Harrison
Tyler Anderson dominates to pull Mariners closer in Wild Card Race

The Mariners are approaching the finale of their 2021 MLB Schedule. With two series left against the Oakland Athletics and two against the Los Angeles Angels, they need to win nearly all of their games to have a shot at making the Wild Card race close come to the end of the season. They called upon Tyler Anderson, and he answered resoundingly.
MLB
Portland Tribune

Diamond Beat: Mariners inch within half-game of Boston

Sept. 27-Oct. 3: Following the Seattle Mariners in their quest to make the American League wild-card game. The Seattle Mariners are fighting this week to the make the American League wild-card game. Here's a daily game tracker:. TUESDAY, SEPT. 28. Pro baseball. Mariners 4, Athletics 2 — Seattle (88-70) moved...
MLB
Mariners Twitter romance with Orioles continues with Wild Card race heating up

The Seattle Mariners became huge fans of the Baltimore Orioles, who helped them rise up the AL Wild Card standings. The AL Wild Card race has lived up to the expectations of being unpredictable and straight-up chaotic. The Seattle Mariners have been one of the late risers in the postseason berth sweepstakes, but they needed some help from the Baltimore Orioles, who faced off against the Boston Red Sox.
Mariners move within a half-game of second AL wild-card spot; here are three reasons why the club is surging

The 2021 Major League Baseball season has just five days left and the Seattle Mariners are only a half-game out of a playoff spot. They haven't been in a postseason since 2001, which is now the longest playoff drought in baseball. Their 18-year postseason drought is not only the longest in baseball, it's the longest in North American pro sports (NBA, NHL, NFL).
The Rundown: Hoyer Posturing for 2022 and Beyond, Schwindel Elite After 50 Games, Mariners Creeping Toward Wild Card Berth, Soto Having MVP Season

“The story is a sad one, told many times, the story of my life in trying times. Just add water, stir in lime.” – R.E.M., How the West Was Won and Where it Got Us. Jed Hoyer was in the news quite a bit over the weekend, first because he gave David Ross a well-deserved vote of confidence, but also because he admitted the Cubs intend to attack free agency intelligently this winter. No matter how others try to spin that latter idea, it is actually a good thing. Including expected arbitration raises, the Cubs will have around $60 million in salary commitments next season, the bulk of which will go to Jason Heyward and Kyle Hendricks. Anyone who’s watched Heyward struggle offensively should be happy Hoyer has no intentions of spending like a drunken sailor.
MLB
FanSided

Logan Gilbert Earning Right to Start Mariners’ Potential Wild Card Game

Seattle Mariners fans knew at the beginning of the year that star pitching prospect Logan Gilbert would be called up at some point during the season, but not many guessed he would find success as soon as he has; the 6’6″ right-hander has started 24 games, posting a 6-5 record with a 4.68 ERA and 128 strikeouts.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
The Spun

Veteran MLB Catcher Announces He’s Retiring After Season

Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila announced his retirement on Sunday, pending the completion of the 2021 season. Avila, the son of Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila, was a fifth-round pick of the Tigers in 2008. He made his debut with the club the following year and spent seven seasons in the Motor City.
