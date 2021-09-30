Mariners remain half-game back in wild-card race with 3 games remaining after beating A's
A loss meant losing ground, and the Mariners simply don’t have enough games remaining to take the chances of letting someone else take it from them. On a night when they had to win to keep pace as the interlopers in the American League wild-card race, they did so in the manner that has won them more games than anyone expected or believed possible in the first months of the season — quality starting pitching, solid bullpen work and piecing together just enough offense provided competitive at-bats and clutch hits late in the game.www.arcamax.com
