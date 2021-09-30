Mariners remain half-game back in wild-card race with 3 games remaining after beating A's

“The story is a sad one, told many times, the story of my life in trying times. Just add water, stir in lime.” – R.E.M., How the West Was Won and Where it Got Us. Jed Hoyer was in the news quite a bit over the weekend, first because he gave David Ross a well-deserved vote of confidence, but also because he admitted the Cubs intend to attack free agency intelligently this winter. No matter how others try to spin that latter idea, it is actually a good thing. Including expected arbitration raises, the Cubs will have around $60 million in salary commitments next season, the bulk of which will go to Jason Heyward and Kyle Hendricks. Anyone who’s watched Heyward struggle offensively should be happy Hoyer has no intentions of spending like a drunken sailor.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO