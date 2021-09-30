CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

God of War: Ragnarok Delay Was Due to Kratos’ Voice Actor Needing Surgery

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony’s God of War: Ragnarok is set to release next year but based on the gameplay footage that’s been seen till now, it’s making excellent progress. While the publisher noted that the COVID-19 pandemic was hampering titles with heavy motion capture (like Horizon Forbidden West, which was delayed to February 2022), another factor seems to have contributed to Ragnarok’s delay in the long run. Actor Christopher Judge, who voices Kratos, revealed on Twitter that he had to have back and knee surgery along with hip replacements in August 2019.

gamingbolt.com

Comments / 0

Related
gameranx.com

God of War Ragnarok Adding Unique Shield Abilities

2018’s God of War for the PlayStation 4 may have knocked it out of the park, but the upcoming God of War Ragnarok is ready to aim for a higher score. The combat system was fast-paced and offered just enough variety to keep it from dreaded repetition. Now, Ragnarok is promising to make things more interesting, not just with new attacks, but new ways to defend as well: a series of new shields will have Kratos protecting that stern mug in style, and will throw in some unique defensive skills for each one wielded in battle. Some eagle-eyed fans noticed hints of the new additions in the latest trailer aired during the PlayStation Showcase 2021, with director Eric Williams confirming the sequel’s improvements.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

God of War: Ragnarok is the last of the series’ “Norse Saga”

After such a stellar reboot of the God of War franchise with its 2018 outing that brought Kratos out of the sunny shores of Greece and into the snow-capped mountain realm of Norse mythology, it’s to be expected that its upcoming sequel, God of War: Ragnarok, is currently one of the most highly-anticipated games, not just as a PlayStation exclusive, but for gaming as a whole. It’s coming out next year, but we already know that it’ll be the last of the series to be set in the Norse lands.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

God of War Ragnarok kits out Kratos with various shields with different abilities

God of War Ragnarok will let Kratos equip different shields with varying abilities. Speaking to YouTube user Jon Ford in a recent interview, God of War Ragnarok director Eric Williams revealed that there'll be a fair few shields for Kratos to find and unlock in the sequel. "I don’t want to go too deep on it, but yes, there are different shields, and they have different defensive options and abilities," said Williams.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Judge
IGN

Norse Expert Reacts to God of War Ragnarok Trailer

From reacting to 2018's God of War, to Thor's design in the sequel, Jackson Crawford is back and this time he'll be sharing his extended thoughts on the latest God of War Ragnarok trailer. Being a Norse mythology expert and media consultant for projects like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Jackson Crawford is well versed in nordic legends, runes, and more. If you want to watch and learn more from the teacher himself, why not check out his YouTube channel? www.youtube.com/channel/UCXCxNFxw6iq-Mh4uIjYvufg.
VIDEO GAMES
thekoalition.com

Why Doesn’t God of War: Ragnarok Look Next-Gen? | TYQ351

On Throwdown Ep. 351, we discuss God of War: Ragnarok’s boat controversy, PS5 3rd party exclusives, the PlayStation Showcase, Starfield, superhero games on Xbox, Deathloop, and more!. Here are all of the questions we answer this week:. – Why doesn’t God of War: Ragnarok look next-gen?. – Will PlayStation 5...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘God of War Ragnarok’ PS4 and PS5 release date, gameplay and everything we know

God of War Ragnarok is finally official – for a long time, the name of the game was assumed, and the rumour mill was working hard to try and dissuade fans that Ragnarok would indeed be the final suffix for the title. The game is already making some big promises: developer Sony’s Santa Monica Studio has promised that the incoming game will complete the Norse storyline from the 2018 game, God of War… so you know the stakes are going to be high.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Xbox Wishes To Get More Japanese Games On The Platform, Phil Spencer Says

During Microsoft’s showings at this year’s TGS, head of Xbox Phil Spencer stated that the company is actively working with Japanese game developers to bring more Japanese games on the platform. In this statements, he also mentioned that ID@Xbox program now has more than 200 developers from the region. According...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy