God of War: Ragnarok Delay Was Due to Kratos’ Voice Actor Needing Surgery
Sony’s God of War: Ragnarok is set to release next year but based on the gameplay footage that’s been seen till now, it’s making excellent progress. While the publisher noted that the COVID-19 pandemic was hampering titles with heavy motion capture (like Horizon Forbidden West, which was delayed to February 2022), another factor seems to have contributed to Ragnarok’s delay in the long run. Actor Christopher Judge, who voices Kratos, revealed on Twitter that he had to have back and knee surgery along with hip replacements in August 2019.gamingbolt.com
